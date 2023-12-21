Colby Covington reveals plans to run for political office after retirement: “Governor of Florida”

By Josh Evanoff - December 21, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is almost ready to fully move into the world of politics.

Colby Covington

‘Chaos’ is fresh off his return at UFC 296 on Saturday night against Leon Edwards. The build to the fight was intense, as Colby Covington repeatedly mocked the death of the British fighter’s father. However, all of that trash talk was for naught. On fight night, ‘Rocky’ dominated, winning by unanimous decision.

Following the defeat, Colby Covington naturally blamed the loss on three judges who supposedly hate Donald Trump. The 45th U.S. President was famously in the building that night, watching ‘Chaos’ suffer a lopsided defeat. Later, he also attributed the defeat to a broken foot that he suffered in round one. Regardless of what he says, it’s clear that the loss was a devastating one for him.

Speaking on the PBD Podcast, Colby Covington discussed his loss. There, he again echoed his claims of robbery, and compared Leon Edwards’s dad to Adolf Hitler. Also on the podcast, the former UFC interim champion was asked about his fighting future, and how much longer he has in MMA.

There, Colby Covington stated that he has no current plans to retire. Whenever he does, however, he already plans to join the political world. Speaking during the interview, the welterweight contender revealed his plans to eventually run for the Governor of Florida. However, that won’t happen until his fighting career is fully over.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296

Colby Covington reveals plans for political future after UFC career ends

“I feel like when you start putting that one foot out and start thinking about what’s next, you should probably retire. You’re not still completely invested in fighting,” Colby Covington stated on the PBD Podcast, discussing his future after fighting. “So, I still know I’m one of the best fighters in the world. I just went five rounds with the supposed champion who was supposed to completely decimate me. It was a very competitive fight, could’ve gone either way. But, I know I’m so much more than a fighter though.”

He continued, “…I’m smarter than that. I can use my mind, and I have the intellect to be able to navigate the waters and to get to where I want to go in life. I haven’t thought about it, but I do want to get into politics one day because I want to fight for what I believe in. Maybe get into Congress, Senate, something like that. May be be the Governor of Florida, that’s my ultimate dream is to be Governor of this state. I do [want to be it].”

While Colby Covington is already working on his political future, he’s not yet retired. Following his loss to Leon Edwards, he called out Stephen Thompson. ‘Wonderboy’ too returned on Saturday at UFC 296, suffering a second-round submission loss to the rising Shavkat Rakhmonov.

What do you make of these comments from Colby Covington? Do you believe that ‘Chaos’ will ever run for political office?

