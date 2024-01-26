Sean Strickland reveals future plans to run for public office: “Could you picture me sitting across from AOC?”

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is ready to join the likes of Tito Ortiz.

‘Tarzan’ recently returned to the octagon at UFC 297 over the weekend. For Sean Strickland, the bout was his first since an upset title win over Israel Adesanya last September. For his first title defense, he faced the rising Dricus du Plessis. In Toronto on Saturday night, the two middleweights went to war across 25 minutes.

Ultimately, it was ‘Stillknocks’ who emerged with a split-decision victory to win middleweight gold. Following the loss, Sean Strickland took to social media to slam du Plessis and demand a rematch. As of now, it remains to be seen if Dana White and the UFC will grant him an automatic rematch. Some have speculated that the promoter will instead give the returning Israel Adesanya a title shot next.

However, Sean Strickland has no plans to stop fighting anytime soon. Whenever he does, however, fans can expect to find the former champion in the political world. Taking to X earlier this week, Strickland revealed plans to run for public office after retirement. Although, he didn’t specify what exact office he would campaign for.

Nonetheless, Sean Strickland has clearly thought about the idea quite a bit. In follow-up posts, the former champion seemed excited to argue with the likes of New York representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Although, Strickland noted that his political ambitions will have to wait until he’s done fighting in a few years.

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland opens up on political ambitions after retirement

“After I’m done fighting in a few years and I’m sitting on a big pile of money I probably will run for some public office position… ill never win but I’d rather do something I care about instead of starting a CBD company lmao.” Sean Strickland wrote on X earlier this week, opening up on his political ambitions. “Could you picture me sitting across from AOC as she’s telling everyone why children should be able to castrate themselves?! Come on you guys… You know one day you will need that in your life.”

He concluded in a follow-up post, “After MMA…. I have a lot more wars in me… Until then I’ll just be speaking for you guys in the cage.”

In the event that Sean Strickland decides to run for public office, he will join former fighters such as Tito Ortiz. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ famously won a city council seat in 2020, becoming Mayor Pro Tempore of his hometown. Ultimately, Ortiz lasted less than six months in the role before resigning.

However, ‘Tarzan’ isn’t alone in his political ambitions. Following Colby Covington’s loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296, ‘Chaos’ made similar comments to Sean Strickland. The former interim champion expressed interest in running for Governor of Florida after retiring from MMA.

What do you make of these comments from Sean Strickland? Do you believe he could win a political office someday?