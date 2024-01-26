Sean Strickland reveals future plans to run for public office: “Could you picture me sitting across from AOC?”

By Josh Evanoff - January 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is ready to join the likes of Tito Ortiz.

Sean Strickland

‘Tarzan’ recently returned to the octagon at UFC 297 over the weekend. For Sean Strickland, the bout was his first since an upset title win over Israel Adesanya last September. For his first title defense, he faced the rising Dricus du Plessis. In Toronto on Saturday night, the two middleweights went to war across 25 minutes.

Ultimately, it was ‘Stillknocks’ who emerged with a split-decision victory to win middleweight gold. Following the loss, Sean Strickland took to social media to slam du Plessis and demand a rematch. As of now, it remains to be seen if Dana White and the UFC will grant him an automatic rematch. Some have speculated that the promoter will instead give the returning Israel Adesanya a title shot next.

However, Sean Strickland has no plans to stop fighting anytime soon. Whenever he does, however, fans can expect to find the former champion in the political world. Taking to X earlier this week, Strickland revealed plans to run for public office after retirement. Although, he didn’t specify what exact office he would campaign for.

Nonetheless, Sean Strickland has clearly thought about the idea quite a bit. In follow-up posts, the former champion seemed excited to argue with the likes of New York representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Although, Strickland noted that his political ambitions will have to wait until he’s done fighting in a few years.

RELATED: JARED CANNONIER SAYS HE COULD BE READY TO FIGHT AT UFC 300, EYES DRICUS DU PLESSIS OR KHAMZAT CHIMAEV NEXT

Sean Strickland ranting

Image via: @MMAJunkie on X

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland opens up on political ambitions after retirement

“After I’m done fighting in a few years and I’m sitting on a big pile of money I probably will run for some public office position… ill never win but I’d rather do something I care about instead of starting a CBD company lmao.” Sean Strickland wrote on X earlier this week, opening up on his political ambitions. “Could you picture me sitting across from AOC as she’s telling everyone why children should be able to castrate themselves?! Come on you guys… You know one day you will need that in your life.”

He concluded in a follow-up post, “After MMA…. I have a lot more wars in me… Until then I’ll just be speaking for you guys in the cage.”

In the event that Sean Strickland decides to run for public office, he will join former fighters such as Tito Ortiz. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ famously won a city council seat in 2020, becoming Mayor Pro Tempore of his hometown. Ultimately, Ortiz lasted less than six months in the role before resigning.

However, ‘Tarzan’ isn’t alone in his political ambitions. Following Colby Covington’s loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296, ‘Chaos’ made similar comments to Sean Strickland. The former interim champion expressed interest in running for Governor of Florida after retiring from MMA.

What do you make of these comments from Sean Strickland? Do you believe he could win a political office someday?

Related

Jared Cannonier says he could be ready to fight at UFC 300, eyes Dricus Du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev next

Josh Evanoff - January 26, 2024
Benoit Saint-Denis and Justin Gaethje
Joe Rogan

Justin Gaethje explains why he turned down Benoit Saint-Denis fight, responds to comments from Joe Rogan

Josh Evanoff - January 26, 2024

The decision for Justin Gaethje to not fight rising UFC lightweight contender Benoit Saint-Denis was a simple one.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson reveals he fought Paddy Pimblett with a torn MCL, undergoes knee surgery

Cole Shelton - January 26, 2024

Tony Ferguson entered his UFC 296 fight against Paddy Pimblett with a serious knee injury.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley says UFC 299 performance against Marlon Vera will be something "unseen before"

Cole Shelton - January 26, 2024

Sean O’Malley is promising to do something special against Marlon Vera at UFC 299.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, Title fights
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili releases hilarious video regarding future UFC bantamweight title fights

Susan Cox - January 26, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili has released a hilarious video regarding future UFC bantamweight title fights.

Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria responds after Yair Rodriguez takes aim at his UFC resume: “They don’t use me as a rag in the fights”

Susan Cox - January 26, 2024
Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya’s coach names three fighters as “the most obvious options” for his UFC return

Susan Cox - January 26, 2024

Israel Adesanya’s coach has named three fighters as ‘the most obvious options’ for his return to the UFC.

Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern, UFC 295, UFC, Results
UFC

Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade books a spot on UFC 300

Susan Cox - January 26, 2024

The former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade has booked a spot at the historic UFC 300 event.

Brock Lesnar lawsuit
UFC

Former UFC champion Brock Lesnar named in WWE sex trafficking lawsuit

Harry Kettle - January 26, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has been named in a WWE sex trafficking lawsuit.

Tom Aspinall, Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Michael Bisping agrees with Stipe Miocic’s decision to turn down Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 300: “The man’s 42 years old in August”

Harry Kettle - January 26, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he agrees with Stipe Miocic’s decision not to fight Tom Aspinall.