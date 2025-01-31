Conor McGregor continues to take aim at Paul Hughes over his recent comments: “PATHETIC OF THE HIGHEST ORDER”

By Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

Conor McGregor is not happy with Paul Hughes after his recent comments.

Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes

Hughes is a fellow Irishman who was fighting Usman Nurmagomedov for the Bellator lightweight title. Ahead of the fight, Hughes originally wanted McGregor to be in his corner as Khabib would have been in Usman’s corner. However, with Conor’s sexual assault trial onongoing, Hughes opted not to have the former UFC champ-champ in his corner.

After Paul Hughes lost a decision to Usman Nurmagomedov, he was captured by Anatomy of a Fighter talking to Khabib Nurmagomedov. There, he took a shot at McGregor saying he’s nothing like him.

“I’m not like this other guy. I’m my own man.”

After already unloading on Hughes on Wednesday, Conor McGregor once again took aim at the fellow Irishman.

“I’m not like that other guy, sir” FUCKING PATHETIC OF THE HIGHEST ORDER!,” McGregor wrote on X.

Conor McGregor’s comments after he went on a tweet-and-delete rant about Paul Hughes a day earlier, as part of his insults included him saying:

“Get that flag off you, you little know-what-you-are c*nt from up there,” McGregor wrote… “No self-respecting Irishman would grovel in his manner to a person who has disrespected their flag time and time again and that is a fact. A groveling weasel of the highest order… You were caught groveling and licking boot to man who has disrespected the flag and fighting countrymen and women of this land time and time again, almost ten years. No self-respecting Irish man WOULD EVER DO THAT.”

McGregor sent several other tweets taking aim at Hughes for his comment to Nurmagomedov.

Paul Hughes says Conor McGregor’s comments don’t bother him

Despite Paul Hughes growing up a fan of Conor McGregor he says the Irishman taking aim at him doesn’t impact him.

Instead, he says he grew up saying how much he respected what McGregor has done for the sport. However, he now believes what McGregor says no longer holds weight.

“I’ve always paid Conor homage at every opportunity,” Hughes said to Ariel Helwani. “I’ll always say that he’s the greatest to ever do it. Always will. I would say I’ll always believe that. But nah, man, it honestly just didn’t really bother me coming from him, because I just don’t hold that much weight to what he says anymore — which is, as I say, kind of a sad thing.”

Conor McGregor is 22-6 as a pro and hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy against Dustin Poirier.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney believes he got the "perfect" opponent in Damir Hadzovic at UFC Saudi Arabia

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025
Dana White, GFL
UFC

Dana White doesn't view GFL as competition to UFC despite them "throwing a lot of money around"

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

Dana White isn’t viewing the GFL as competition to the UFC.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Dana White casts doubt on Islam Makhachev's talk of moving to middleweight: "That's a whole other level"

Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025

UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem to be a fan of Islam Makhachev’s tease of a move to middleweight.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland already eyeing Khamzat Chimaev for first title defense after UFC 312: "Chechnyan f*cking whore"

Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025

If Sean Strickland wins UFC middleweight gold again next month, he wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev.

Dana White, Bryce Mitchell
Dana White

Dana White goes off on Bryce Mitchell over recent comments about Adolf Hitler

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t happy about what Bryce Mitchell said and unloaded on him.

Dricus du Plessis Alex Pereira Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: 'They don't even speak the same language'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025
Sean Strickland Islam Makhachev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland blasts Islam Makhachev over middleweight talk: 'Go back to f***ing Dagestan'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025

Sean Strickland has sent a short, yet clear message to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Tim Welch gives positive health update on Sean O’Malley: 'It makes me feel a lot better'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025

Head coach Tim Welch has given an update on the health status of Sean O’Malley and it’s a positive one.

Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou, knockout, KO
Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier questions Israel Adesanya's motivation ahead of UFC return

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned the motivation of Israel Adesanya ahead of his return to the cage.

Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira
Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira set to corner Sean Strickland in UFC 312 main event

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

In an interesting move, Alex Pereira looks set to corner Sean Strickland in his upcoming UFC 312 main event.