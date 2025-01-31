Conor McGregor continues to take aim at Paul Hughes over his recent comments: “PATHETIC OF THE HIGHEST ORDER”

Conor McGregor is not happy with Paul Hughes after his recent comments.

Hughes is a fellow Irishman who was fighting Usman Nurmagomedov for the Bellator lightweight title. Ahead of the fight, Hughes originally wanted McGregor to be in his corner as Khabib would have been in Usman’s corner. However, with Conor’s sexual assault trial onongoing, Hughes opted not to have the former UFC champ-champ in his corner.

After Paul Hughes lost a decision to Usman Nurmagomedov, he was captured by Anatomy of a Fighter talking to Khabib Nurmagomedov. There, he took a shot at McGregor saying he’s nothing like him.

“I’m not like this other guy. I’m my own man.”

After already unloading on Hughes on Wednesday, Conor McGregor once again took aim at the fellow Irishman.

“I’m not like that other guy, sir” FUCKING PATHETIC OF THE HIGHEST ORDER! https://t.co/uB4lfayENB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 31, 2025

“I’m not like that other guy, sir” FUCKING PATHETIC OF THE HIGHEST ORDER!,” McGregor wrote on X.

Conor McGregor’s comments after he went on a tweet-and-delete rant about Paul Hughes a day earlier, as part of his insults included him saying:

“Get that flag off you, you little know-what-you-are c*nt from up there,” McGregor wrote… “No self-respecting Irishman would grovel in his manner to a person who has disrespected their flag time and time again and that is a fact. A groveling weasel of the highest order… You were caught groveling and licking boot to man who has disrespected the flag and fighting countrymen and women of this land time and time again, almost ten years. No self-respecting Irish man WOULD EVER DO THAT.”

McGregor sent several other tweets taking aim at Hughes for his comment to Nurmagomedov.