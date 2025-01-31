Terrance McKinney believes he got the “perfect” opponent in Damir Hadzovic at UFC Saudi Arabia
Terrance McKinney is ready to prove that he’s a contender at lightweight.
McKinney is set to return to the Octagon at UFC Saudi Arabia against Damir Hadzovic. It’s his first fight since May when he was knocked out by Esteban Ribovics. After the loss, McKinney wanted to make sure he was completely healthy and made a change in his camp, which led to a longer layoff.
“Exactly, make sure my body is healthy and make sure I’m with the right team so we can start eliminating these mistakes… I train at Fusion XL in Florida, Mike Davis, Lucas Alexander, Phil Rowe, and so many talented guys who are always coming in. I moved down to Orlando and it’s been a huge blessing,” McKinney said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.
Once McKinney was ready to return, he wasn’t sure who he would get. He will face Damir Hadzovic at UFC Saudi Arabia, and McKinney calls it the perfect opponent for him.
“I don’t mind it, everything happens for a reason. This is a perfect opponent for me to come back to and get back in my groove and get back in my winning ways,” McKinney said. “I know he’s a scrapper, he’s a veteran, and his defense is solid. I’m taking it seriously.”
Terrance McKinney expects to finish Damir Hadzovic at UFC Saudi Arabia
Part of the reason why Terrance McKinney thinks Damir Hadzovic is the perfect opponent is due to the fact he is a known striker. He expects it to primarily play out on the feet and is confident he will get a stoppage win.
“I think will be a striking fight, and one that the fans will like. A lot of people wrestle Damir but I’m down to bang. It will be exciting… I see me doing what ‘T-Wrecks’ does and we get him out of there in the first round,” McKinney said.
If Terrance McKinney gets his hand raised, he says the goal is to fight three times this year, but will be against unranked guys as he builds himself back up.
“I just want to be strategic and pick the right fights. It’s not about being the best fighter, it’s about being a smart fighter. I want to finish the year 3-0 and fight for a ranked opponent next year,” McKinney concluded.
