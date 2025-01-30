Conor McGregor seemingly doubles down on Paul Hughes insults

By Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

UFC fighter Conor McGregor seems to be doubling down on the insults he has thrown in the direction of Paul Hughes.

Conor McGregor

Over the course of the last few months, Conor McGregor has been as unpredictable as ever. He continues to keep people guessing and we’re not so sure that’s a good thing. His actions have been erratic, to say the least, in the wake of him losing his civil sexual assault case. In the eyes of the public, the general public opinion towards him has certainly shifted in an unfavourable way.

RELATED: Paul Hughes saddened by Conor McGregor’s recent insults against him following PFL title fight: “Kind of a sad thing”

In recent days, McGregor has decided to retaliate to remarks made by fellow Irishman Paul Hughes. After his blockbuster PFL bout last week, Hughes made it clear to the Nurmagomedov team that he was nothing like Conor. Of course, this triggered McGregor, prompting him to make remarks regarding Hughes’ Irish heritage. This led to an outcry from Irish fans, with a lot of the issues stemming from The Troubles – a turbulent time in the history of Ireland.

After Hughes made it known that he was disappointed to see his former idol throw a low blow in his direction, McGregor seemed to repeat one of the insults he used towards him on social media.

 

YOU BUM, LICK ARSE, TURN COAT, BOOTLICKIN’ MOTHERFUCKERS!
EAT LEAD! pic.twitter.com/o3GNAvUwnl

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2025

McGregor doubles down on Hughes insult

“YOU BUM, LICK ARSE, TURN COAT, BOOTLICKIN’ MOTHERF***ERS! EAT LEAD!”

It’s not quite clear as to what the strategy is for Conor McGregor moving forward – if there even is one. He just seems to be working on instinct at this point. In terms of an actual return to the Octagon, that somehow feels further away than it’s ever been.

What do you make of this rivalry? Are you still a fan of Conor McGregor and if not, where did he lose you? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

