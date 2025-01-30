Conor McGregor seemingly doubles down on Paul Hughes insults

UFC fighter Conor McGregor seems to be doubling down on the insults he has thrown in the direction of Paul Hughes.

Over the course of the last few months, Conor McGregor has been as unpredictable as ever. He continues to keep people guessing and we’re not so sure that’s a good thing. His actions have been erratic, to say the least, in the wake of him losing his civil sexual assault case. In the eyes of the public, the general public opinion towards him has certainly shifted in an unfavourable way.

In recent days, McGregor has decided to retaliate to remarks made by fellow Irishman Paul Hughes. After his blockbuster PFL bout last week, Hughes made it clear to the Nurmagomedov team that he was nothing like Conor. Of course, this triggered McGregor, prompting him to make remarks regarding Hughes’ Irish heritage. This led to an outcry from Irish fans, with a lot of the issues stemming from The Troubles – a turbulent time in the history of Ireland.

After Hughes made it known that he was disappointed to see his former idol throw a low blow in his direction, McGregor seemed to repeat one of the insults he used towards him on social media.