Dana White doesn’t view GFL as competition to UFC despite them “throwing a lot of money around”

Dana White isn’t viewing the GFL as competition to the UFC.

The GFL recently had its draft for its first-ever season which features several former UFC champions and legends of the sport. Yet, despite the promotion signing several well-known names in MMA, White doesn’t think they are a legitimate competitor to the UFC.

Instead, Dana White believes he’s built the UFC up in such a way that other combat sports leagues are no longer his competition. White says he’s now focused on competing with the big four professional sports, college football, and movies.

Dana White is asked about the GFL and if he considers them competition: I don't look at other combat sports and look at them as competitors. pic.twitter.com/9Oa3ClIilZ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 30, 2025

“I don’t think it’s blowing smoke, I think these guys are burning real cash. These guys are throwing a lot of money around and I love it. Good for the fighters, it’s good for them,” White said at the Power Slap press conference. “I don’t know anything about him or what their business plan is, but no I don’t consider any combat sports my competition. My competition is the NFL, college football, soccer, big movies that come out on Saturday. I don’t look at other combat sports and look at them as competitors.”

It is interesting that Dana White isn’t viewing the GFL as real competition. He also didn’t say anything bad about them, as he has about the PFL in the past, but White thinks the UFC has gotten past combat sports and is now competing against more mainstream events and sports.