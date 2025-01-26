Usman Nurmagomedov dismisses immediate rematch with Paul Hughes following instant classic

By Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Usman Nurmagomedov isn’t gung-ho over the idea of fighting Paul Hughes again anytime soon.

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes

Nurmagomedov and Hughes shared the cage this past Saturday in the main event of PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai. Nurmagomedov’s Bellator Lightweight Championship was at stake. Many wondered how Hughes would handle the champion’s grappling in this one. The Irishman put forth a brilliant effort, matching Nurmagomedov throughout the five rounds of highly competitive action.

In the end, it wasn’t enough for the challenger to rip the gold away, as Nurmagomedov was awarded the majority decision win.

Usman Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Want Immediate Rematch With Paul Hughes

Usman Nurmagomedov was given his toughest test to date against Paul Hughes. Some even believe that the challenger should’ve had his hand raised on Saturday. Despite how close the fight was, Nurmagomedov told reporters that he doesn’t believe Hughes should get an immediate title rematch (h/t MMAJunkie).

“No, he have to earn with a couple two, three, four fights in (PFL),” Nurmagomedov said. “He had only two fights and they gave him title shot. But Paul Hughes, this is all my respect to this guy. I think if he even go to the tournament for $1 million, he 100 percent chance to take this belt. Then, we can talk rematches.”

Ultimately, it’ll come down to what the PFL wants to do. The promotion has reportedly axed the Bellator brand, and it’ll be interesting to see what that means for Nurmagomedov and whether or not he’ll transition to being PFL’s lightweight champion. Nurmagomedov has also expressed interest in eventually signing with the UFC once Islam Makhachev is finished with the 155-pound division.

Time will tell when Nurmagomedov and Hughes will get a chance to mix it up once again.

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Usman Nurmagomedov

