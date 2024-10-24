Robert Whittaker says he’s “coming for war” against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308: “Hardest fight of my life”

Robert Whittaker is expecting a war against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308.

Whittaker and Chimaev are rebooked to fight in a pivotal fight at middleweight with the winner likely getting a title shot. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that Whittaker knows will be a tough out for him.

Although Robert Whittaker is expecting a back-and-forth war, he is confident in his skill set that he will leave Abu Dhabi with the win.

“I am expecting him to come out hard and aggressive from the first second to the last,” Whittaker said at UFC 308 media day. “And I have prepared accordingly for that. I’ve prepared for the hardest fight of my life. To start extremely hard. Like sprinting for the first 5 to 10 minutes. But, also drag it out the five (rounds). I’m ready to sprint for 25 minutes if so, and I’m coming for war.”

As Whittaker says, he’s expecting to bring the fight to Khamzat Chimaev and drag the scrap into the later rounds. Should he do that, he expects Chimaev to slow down which will lead him to getting the win.