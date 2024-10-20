Johnny Eblen thinks Conor McGregor started trend of retired fighters returning after PED use

By Fernando Quiles - October 20, 2024

Johnny Eblen believes Conor McGregor has created a path for retired fighters to return after taking PEDs.

Conor McGregor

Longtime UFC fan favorite Donald Cerrone recently revealed his plan to return to pro MMA competition. “Cowboy” admitted he was on the juice during retirement and will have to get clean before he can compete again.

Eblen is not a fan of retired fighters returning after being on steroids.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER ADMITS HE’S AGAINST THE “LOOPHOLE” OF DONALD CERRONE’S POTENTIAL COMEBACK

Johnny Eblen Blames Conor McGregor for Recent Trend

During a post-fight press conference following his successful title defense against Fabian Edwards, Johnny Eblen shared his thoughts on Donald Cerrone’s return plans.

Eblen pointed to Conor McGregor as a reason for the trend of retired fighters returning after months of PED use (h/t MMAFighting).

“I just don’t think it’s a good idea to retire, take a bunch of steroids and then come back and fight again,” Eblen said, speaking to the media at the PFL Battle of the Giants on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “It’s not a good look. I think Conor [McGregor] paved the way, I think he’s influencing a lot of other people to do it, and I think people are trying to fight past their prime and use all these substances and it’s just not natural, it’s not good.

“Your brain doesn’t heal from steroids. So all that CTE just adds up. I’m very against steroids, I’m very against people fighting past their prime.”

McGregor bulked up significantly during his recovery from a broken leg. Many have speculated that McGregor was on PEDs, but that hasn’t been proven.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently expressed his concern over Cerrone having a “loophole” due to cycling off steroids. UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t like the idea of “Cowboy” returning, and says if it’s a financial issue then he can figure things out with his former fighter.

Conor McGregor Johnny Eblen UFC

