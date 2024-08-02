Dana White laughs off Jake Paul vs Alex Pereira boxing match

By Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024

UFC president Dana White has laughed off the idea of Jake Paul taking on UFC champion Alex Pereira in a boxing match.

Dana White and Jake Paul

As we know, Jake Paul and Dana White have had their fair share of debates in the past. Most of them come in the form of a cold war, with each passing judgment about the other on social media or in interviews.

RELATED: Jake Paul reveals why he called out UFC champion Alex Pereira: “I want to decapitate him”

Last month, we saw Paul finish and defeat Mike Perry in their boxing collision. In the immediate aftermath of that event, ‘The Problem Child’ made it known that he’d be interested in squaring off against Alex Pereira.

In a recent interview, Dana White spoke candidly about where he’s at with Paul after being asked about the idea.

White shuts down Paul/Pereira

“I haven’t even talked to Perry in a long time and I didn’t even know Jake Paul was fighting. I was on vacation in Italy, I had no idea. There’s all these stories that were written, it’s ridiculous. I stopped paying attention to Jake Paul when he lost to Fury, you know what I mean. It’s like when he fought somebody that was his age and actually boxed, he lost and I’m not s******* on the kid, I don’t even think about him anymore.

“It doesn’t even cross my mind. I have no beef with him. ‘They’re trying to get me assassinated’. Nobody’s trying to get you assassinated especially, listen, I respect Perry. Smaller, older, I mean it’s the same blueprint that they’re fighting older, smaller guys that, it’s just I literally don’t even think about him anymore. It’s all b*******.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you believe Dana White? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

