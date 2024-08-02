Dana White laughs off Jake Paul vs Alex Pereira boxing match

UFC president Dana White has laughed off the idea of Jake Paul taking on UFC champion Alex Pereira in a boxing match.

As we know, Jake Paul and Dana White have had their fair share of debates in the past. Most of them come in the form of a cold war, with each passing judgment about the other on social media or in interviews.

Last month, we saw Paul finish and defeat Mike Perry in their boxing collision. In the immediate aftermath of that event, ‘The Problem Child’ made it known that he’d be interested in squaring off against Alex Pereira.

In a recent interview, Dana White spoke candidly about where he’s at with Paul after being asked about the idea.