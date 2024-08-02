Islam Makhachev interested in Max Holloway fight if ‘Blessed’ can get past Ilia Topuria: “Crazy fight for the fans”

By Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2024

If Max Holloway can get through Ilia Topuria, he could have a shot at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev

The Russian has been out of the cage since a fifth-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier in June. That win at UFC 302 was Islam Makhachev’s second title defense, and he already began to eye a move to welterweight. However, with Belal Muhammad’s victory over Leon Edwards over the weekend, those plans were dashed.

‘Remember The Name’ is a close friend and teammate of Islam Makhachev. So, with the lightweight champion no longer plotting a move to 170 pounds, he’s coming up with some new plans. For the last few months, Makhachev has been interested in a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan. They previously fought in 2019, with the future champion emerging with a decision win.

However, Islam Makhachev would rather fight Max Holloway. ‘Blessed’ is currently expected to face featherweight champion Ilia Topuria in October at UFC 308. The bout will be the Hawaiian’s first since a fifth-round knockout victory over Justin Gaethje in April, in a rare lightweight appearance for Holloway.

UFC champion Islam Makhachev open to fight with ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway

Following that victory, Max Holloway showed interest in a bout with Islam Makhachev. However, he instead decided on a move back down to 145 pounds. If ‘Blessed’ can defeat Ilia Topuria later this year, he might receive a shot at Makhachev anyway. That’s according to the champion himself, who spoke at a UFC Abu Dhabi Q&A earlier today.

“Why not?” Islam Makhachev responded when asked about a future fight against Max Holloway. “I already beat Arman. If UFC puts him next, that’s no problem. But, I’m not excited much [by him]. I need new name, new challenger, I already beat Arman.”

He continued, “If Max wants, let’s do it. I don’t need his [BMF] belt, but Max is a good name. It’s going to be a crazy fight for the fans.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC champion? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Max Holloway?

Islam Makhachev Max Holloway UFC

