Colby Covington claims Jon Jones got him booted from November’s UFC 295 event: “He refuses to share a card with me”

Colby Covington is claiming that Jon Jones got him booted from November’s UFC 295 event.

UFC 295 takes place on Saturday, November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Headlining the event will be Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) vs Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) in a heavyweight title fight.

Apparently ‘Bones’ does not want the top welterweight contender Colby Covington in the lineup at UFC 295, at least that’s according to ‘Chaos’.

Speaking with Michael Bisping, Covington (transcribed by Farah Hannoun of MMAJunkie) said the following:

“A little birdie told me, Michael, that (Jones) went backstage with the suits and the big dogs of the UFC and said, hey, he refuses to share a card with me. So, they’re gonna give him what he wants. They don’t want to ruin their New York show, and they’re still hoping he shows up. But they need a backup plan. He’s not reliable. I’m the ultimate company man.”

The UFC was originally thinking of pairing Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) with Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) in a welterweight match-up at the same venue, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Concluding Covington said:

“Is Jon Jones going to be willing to share a card with his former college roommate who knows all his dirty secrets, all the dirty skeletons in his closet? I bet that he’s going over to the UFC right now and he’s telling them, ‘Yo, I’m not sharing a card with Colby. I will refuse to fight here.’ So, the only way I see that fight happening is, we know Jon’s unpredictable, we know he might go sniff some white girls, kind of like Joe Biden. He’s not to be relied on. He might get pulled off the card, and we might have to save the day and be the main event.”

So, there you have it, Covington believes he’s been booted from UFC 295 because of the Jon Jones and because of the history they’ve shared.

Do you think Jones has the power within the UFC to determine who fights on the main card?

