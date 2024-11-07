Colby Covington reveals he offered to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310: “I can beat him pretty easily”

Colby Covington says he tried to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Rakhmonov was supposed to fight Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 310 on December 7. However, Muhammad had to withdraw from the bout due to a foot injury and Rakhmonov has said he wants to remain on the card to fight for an interim welterweight title.

Currently, Shavkat Rakhmonov is without an opponent and Colby Covington says he offered to fight him as it’s a fight he thinks he would win.

Colby Covington revealed to Submission Radio he tried to step in at UFC 310 against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

“I offered, I told the UFC that I was willing to step up to the plate,” Colby Covington said to Submission Radio. “I would love to save the show and put on a good show for the fans. They pay their hard-earned money for big mega fights, they need a mega fight, that’s not a mega fight. They need someone who is going to put asses in seats and entertain people. So, I was excited. I wanted the fight and I asked for it but I think they have other plans.”

Whether or not the UFC did have interest in Rakhmonov vs Covington is uncertain. But, the fight won’t be happening at UFC 310.