Colby Covington reveals he offered to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310: “I can beat him pretty easily”
Colby Covington says he tried to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.
Rakhmonov was supposed to fight Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 310 on December 7. However, Muhammad had to withdraw from the bout due to a foot injury and Rakhmonov has said he wants to remain on the card to fight for an interim welterweight title.
Currently, Shavkat Rakhmonov is without an opponent and Colby Covington says he offered to fight him as it’s a fight he thinks he would win.
“I offered, I told the UFC that I was willing to step up to the plate,” Colby Covington said to Submission Radio. “I would love to save the show and put on a good show for the fans. They pay their hard-earned money for big mega fights, they need a mega fight, that’s not a mega fight. They need someone who is going to put asses in seats and entertain people. So, I was excited. I wanted the fight and I asked for it but I think they have other plans.”
Whether or not the UFC did have interest in Rakhmonov vs Covington is uncertain. But, the fight won’t be happening at UFC 310.
Colby Covington calls Shavkat Rakhmonov an easy fight
Had the UFC booked the fight for UFC 310, Colby Covington is confident he would have won with ease.
Covington believes he matches up well against Shavkat Rakhmonov and would have dominated him with his pressure and wrestling.
“I can walk him down and pressure him and he’s not going to like my pressure. He doesn’t do very well with southpaws, we saw how he did with the busboy Geoff Neal,” Covington said. “That was a very competitive fight. He hasn’t fought a top contender yet, he has fought some gatekeepers of the division, some guys on the cusp of the top 10. But, he’s never fought a champion like me and a guy who’s going to come at him for five straight rounds and just walk him down.
“I match up well, he stands very tall. I don’t see anything special with him. He has some good submissions, he’s slick but that’s when he can control the wrestling, he’s not going to control the wrestling on me,” Covington added. “So, I think I can beat him pretty easily and I think it’s a favorable fight and it’s a fight I win in the future whether he wins or loses in December.”
Colby Covington is 17-4 as a pro and hasn’t fought since December of last year when he lost to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title.
