UFC 309 fight card takes a hit as two fighters withdraw from the event

By Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

UFC 309 has taken a hit as two fighters have been forced to withdraw from their scheduled bouts.

UFC 309

UFC 309 is set to go down next Saturday, November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be defending his belt against Stipe Miocic.

However, according to MMAJunkie, 11th-ranked light heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov is out of his UFC 309 fight against sixth-ranked Nikita Krylov. It’s unclear if Krylov will remain on the card or not.

Murazakanov (14-0) is coming off a knockout win over Alonzo Menifield to improve to 4-0 in the UFC. He also has wins over Dustin Jacoby, Devin Clark, and Tafon Nchukwi. Krylov (30-9), meanwhile, hasn’t fought since March of 2023 when he beat Ryan Spann by submission. Krylov is 11-7 in the UFC and has notable wins over Volkan Oezdemir, Alexander Gustafsson, Johnny Walker, and Ovince Saint Preux among others.

Then, MMAFighting reported that Lucas Almeida is out of his UFC 309 fight against David Onama. The plan is for Onama to remain on the card against an opponent to be found.

Almeida (15-3) is coming off a decision win over Timmy Cuamba to snap his two-fight losing streak. The Brazilian is 2-2 in the UFC as he won his debut by knockout against Michael Trizano. He then lost back-to-back fights to Pat Sabatini and Andre Fili by stoppage.

David Onama (12-2) is coming off a decision win over Jonathan Pearce back in April. Onama is 4-2 in the UFC and is riding a two-fight winning streak. His two losses came to Mason Jones and Nate Landwehr. His other wins came against Gabriel Benitez, Garrett Armfield, and Gabriel Santos.

UFC 309 fight card

With the two fighters withdrawing from UFC 309 next weekend, the fight card is as follows:

  • Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
  • Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira
  • Viviane Aruajo vs. Karine Silva
  • Paul Craig vs. Bo Nickal
  • Eryk Anders vs. Chris Weidman
  • Jhonata Diniz vs. Marcin Tybura
  • Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop
  • Nikita Krylov vs. TBA
  • Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee
  • Damon Jackson vs. Jim Miller
  • David Onama vs. TBA
  • Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Mickey Gall
  • Oban Elliott vs. Bassil Hafez
  • Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura

