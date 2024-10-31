Belal Muhammad confirms he is out of UFC 310 title fight vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has confirmed he is out of his UFC 310 main event against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

As part of the final UFC pay-per-view event of the year, Belal Muhammad was set to defend his UFC world title for the first time. It’s take place against Shavkat Rakhmonov, the unbeaten juggernaut who has been able to work his way through the division with relative ease.

Muhammad, as we know, captured the belt earlier this year by dominating Leon Edwards. This fight would serve as arguably the biggest test of his career to date as he attempted to defend the strap against one of the scariest contenders in recent memory.

However, as initially noted by Al Zullino, Muhammad will not be competing on that card, as he confirmed in the below social media post.

Belal Muhammad is out of his title bout against Shavkat Rakhmonov, which was supposed to happen on December 7th at #UFC310, multiple sources confirmed to me after rumors started spreading in recent days. The UFC is actively looking for a replacement fight, I'm told. — Al Zullino (@phre) October 31, 2024