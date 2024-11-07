Cody Stamann knows he’s fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 100 against Da’Mon Blackshear: “Going to be an all-out war”
Cody Stamann knows his job is on the line on Saturday at UFC Vegas 100.
Stamann is on a two-fight losing streak and is 2-5 in his last seven. Although Stamann hasn’t turned anyone down and has fought nothing but top guys, he knows his record is what it is.
“That is always a concern when you lose a fight, like did I lose that fight and my job? This is win-or-die,” Stamann said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Of course, I’ve had those feelings a lot in my UFC career, even after my first loss in the UFC. You have to get comfortable with those uncomfortable feelings and be hopeful they give you another opportunity. At this point, I think I’ve proven my worth to the UFC. I’ve fought everybody, I’ve never said no to a fight and I think that is what the UFC looks for.”
In the do-or-die fight at UFC Vegas 100, Cody Stamann will face Da’Mon Blackshear who’s he’s familiar with. The two have trained together in the past and it’s a fight that Stamann thinks is a good stylistic fight for him.
“He trained in Las Vegas for a little while so we have trained together a few times,” Stamann said. “I know him and his style, I watched most of his UFC fights. I got the date but no opponent and then I found out it was him. Stylistically I match better against Da’Mon Blackshear than Taylor Lapilus.”
Cody Stamann expecting a war at UFC Vegas 100
With Cody Stamann on a two-fight losing streak, he knows this fight is likely do-or-die for his career. With his job on the line, Stamann says he’s taken no shortcuts in training camp and expects this fight to be a war, but one he does get his hand raised in.
“I have no illusions of the situation I put myself in,” Stamann said. “I know what’s at stake, I know my job is at stake. I’m not taking any of that lightly, I’m 100% embracing this is a do-or-die moment for me and it’s going to come quickly. I’m flying people in and I will do everything I can to be successful. We are both in a similar situation so I expect him to do the same, I think this is going to be an all-out war.”
If Stamann does get his hand raised, he knows he will save his UFC job. He also says he wants to be as active as possible and hints at even fighting at featherweight.
“If it was up to me, I’d fight every two months. There are so many people at bantamweight now, I’ve tried to be a bantamweight and featherweight because there are more opportunities. But, I need an awesome performance on November 9 to do that. I’m looking to get the job done quickly and maybe try my hand at featherweight as well,” Stamann concluded.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Cody Stamann UFC