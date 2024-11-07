Cody Stamann knows he’s fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 100 against Da’Mon Blackshear: “Going to be an all-out war”

Cody Stamann knows his job is on the line on Saturday at UFC Vegas 100.

Stamann is on a two-fight losing streak and is 2-5 in his last seven. Although Stamann hasn’t turned anyone down and has fought nothing but top guys, he knows his record is what it is.

“That is always a concern when you lose a fight, like did I lose that fight and my job? This is win-or-die,” Stamann said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Of course, I’ve had those feelings a lot in my UFC career, even after my first loss in the UFC. You have to get comfortable with those uncomfortable feelings and be hopeful they give you another opportunity. At this point, I think I’ve proven my worth to the UFC. I’ve fought everybody, I’ve never said no to a fight and I think that is what the UFC looks for.”

In the do-or-die fight at UFC Vegas 100, Cody Stamann will face Da’Mon Blackshear who’s he’s familiar with. The two have trained together in the past and it’s a fight that Stamann thinks is a good stylistic fight for him.

“He trained in Las Vegas for a little while so we have trained together a few times,” Stamann said. “I know him and his style, I watched most of his UFC fights. I got the date but no opponent and then I found out it was him. Stylistically I match better against Da’Mon Blackshear than Taylor Lapilus.”