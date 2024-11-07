Sean Strickland gives UFC an ultimatum over Dricus du Plessis rematch

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has conditions for a potential title rematch with Dricus du Plessis next year. Strickland hasn’t fought since a split decision win against former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 302. After defeating Costa, Strickland dug his boots into the ground and refused to fight until a title shot was offered. As 2024 nears its end, the UFC is likely to schedule a Strickland vs. du Plessis rematch for the first quarter of 2025. But, undefeated middleweight Khamzat Chimaev is also in the mix after an impressive win over Robert Whittaker last month. Strickland, who won the title by defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, refuses to return to Australia for another title fight.

Sean Strickland draws a line in the sand on fighting return in Australia

In a recent tweet, Strickland refused to fight at the UFC’s upcoming pay-per-view in Australia.

I'm not fighting in Australia. Were thinking Vegas in March 🇺🇸 🥇 I have a love for the aussies BUT I don't think you're government likes me… Which I take as a compliment!! Hate speech isn't real and ill always speak up for my kangaroo homies!!!!!! FRRRRREEEEEDDDOOOOOMM! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 7, 2024

“I’m not fighting in Australia. Were thinking Vegas in March,” Strickland said. “I have a love for the aussies. BUT I don’t think you’re government likes me… Which I take as a compliment!! Hate speech isn’t real and ill always speak up for my kangaroo homies!!!!!! FRRRRREEEEEDDDOOOOOOMM!”

As of this writing, du Plessis nor the UFC has reacted to Strickland’s tweet. Du Plessis successfully defended the middleweight title by submitting Adesanya at UFC 305.

Du Plessis has appeared hesitant in granting Strickland another title shot after defeating him in their first fight at UFC 297. He’s claimed Chimaev has a better case for a title shot due to his undefeated record and quality victory over Whittaker.

Before the loss to du Plessis, Strickland earned wins over Abus Magomedov, Uriah Hall, and Brendan Allen. After a brief tenure at welterweight at the beginning of his UFC career, he’s become a UFC fan favorite at middleweight.

UFC 312 in Sydney remains without a main event, although Strickland vs. du Plessis is the rumored target. But, Strickland’s stance could deter the promotion from granting him his desired title shot.