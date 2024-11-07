Sean Strickland gives UFC an ultimatum over Dricus du Plessis rematch

By Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has conditions for a potential title rematch with Dricus du Plessis next year.

Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis

Strickland hasn’t fought since a split decision win against former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 302. After defeating Costa, Strickland dug his boots into the ground and refused to fight until a title shot was offered.

As 2024 nears its end, the UFC is likely to schedule a Strickland vs. du Plessis rematch for the first quarter of 2025. But, undefeated middleweight Khamzat Chimaev is also in the mix after an impressive win over Robert Whittaker last month.

Strickland, who won the title by defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, refuses to return to Australia for another title fight.

Sean Strickland draws a line in the sand on fighting return in Australia

In a recent tweet, Strickland refused to fight at the UFC’s upcoming pay-per-view in Australia.

“I’m not fighting in Australia. Were thinking Vegas in March,” Strickland said. “I have a love for the aussies. BUT I don’t think you’re government likes me… Which I take as a compliment!! Hate speech isn’t real and ill always speak up for my kangaroo homies!!!!!! FRRRRREEEEEDDDOOOOOOMM!”

As of this writing, du Plessis nor the UFC has reacted to Strickland’s tweet. Du Plessis successfully defended the middleweight title by submitting Adesanya at UFC 305.

Du Plessis has appeared hesitant in granting Strickland another title shot after defeating him in their first fight at UFC 297. He’s claimed Chimaev has a better case for a title shot due to his undefeated record and quality victory over Whittaker.

Before the loss to du Plessis, Strickland earned wins over Abus Magomedov, Uriah Hall, and Brendan Allen. After a brief tenure at welterweight at the beginning of his UFC career, he’s become a UFC fan favorite at middleweight.

UFC 312 in Sydney remains without a main event, although Strickland vs. du Plessis is the rumored target. But, Strickland’s stance could deter the promotion from granting him his desired title shot.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Colby Covington and Jack Della Maddalena

Colby Covington reveals he's in talks to face Jack Della Maddalena in UFC return: "A top contender fight"

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2024
Reinier de Ridder Bo Nickal
UFC

Reinier de Ridder eyes Bo Nickal and many top UFC middleweights ahead of debut against Gerald Meerschaert

Fernando Quiles - November 7, 2024

Reinier de Ridder is excited about the thought of fighting many high-level UFC middleweights, and he’s even got his eyes on rising star Bo Nickal.

Alexandre Pantoja Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Alexandre Pantoja remains skeptical of Henry Cejudo potentially moving back down to flyweight: "He's a legend, but he's too big"

Fernando Quiles - November 7, 2024

Henry Cejudo has teased a potential move back to the flyweight division, but Alexandre Pantoja isn’t buying it.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman sends clear message on potential UFC 310 fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov

Fernando Quiles - November 7, 2024

Kamaru Usman is aware of the chatter surrounding UFC 310 and a potential interim title fight.

Islam Makhachev
Jon Anik

Jon Anik explains why he believes Islam Makhachev deserves #1 P4P spot in UFC

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024

UFC commentator Jon Anik has explained why he believes Islam Makhachev should feature in the #1 pound-for-pound fighter conversation.

Daniel Cormier and Max Holloway

Daniel Cormier names list of potential next opponents for UFC star Max Holloway

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024
Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal reveals early plans for his first UFC world title

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024

UFC star Bo Nickal has revealed his planned route to a world title in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reveals why he doesn't try to interview Conor McGregor at UFC events

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he doesn’t try to interview Conor McGregor at UFC events.

Cody Stamann
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Cody Stamann knows he's fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 100 against Da'Mon Blackshear: "Going to be an all-out war"

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

Cody Stamann knows his job is on the line on Saturday at UFC Vegas 100.

Colby Covington and Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Colby Covington reveals he offered to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310: "I can beat him pretty easily"

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

Colby Covington says he tried to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.