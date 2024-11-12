Fabricio Andrade to defend Bantamweight MMA World Title against Kwon Won Il at ONE 170  

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 12, 2024

ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade isn’t wasting any time in 2025.  

Fabricio Andrade

“Wonder Boy” makes the first defense of his crown against #3-ranked contender Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 on Friday, January 24, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena. This comes after their first encounter in 2022.  

A former Muay Thai star himself, Andrade’s transition to MMA has been smooth. The Brazilian scored four finishes in five wins to earn a shot at former divisional king John Lineker in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3. 

Andrade was dominating his legendary compatriot on that night. But his eagerness got the better of him as an ill-fated strike hit Lineker in the groin to register the bout a no-contest.  

But when the pair rematched in February 2023, Andrade was as precise as ever. He scored the knockout in the fourth round and claimed the crown decisively.  

Meanwhile, Kwon has been riding a wave of momentum since coming up short to Andrade in June 2022. The South Korean slugger won three consecutive bouts – all three coming by knockout. 

Kwon’s response saw him topple divisional names in Mark Abelardo, Artem Belakh, and, most recently, Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in a two-round brawl this past January to establish himself as the next contender. 

His calls for a rematch with Andrade have been heard. And now he gets his wish on the biggest stage inside Impact Arena with the world watching at ONE 170. 

Revisiting Fabricio Andrade’s first encounter with Kwon Won Il

ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade will look to get 2025 off to a flying start this January at ONE 170. And he’ll be hoping for a repeat performance when he defends his strap in a rematch against Kwon Won Il. 

The pair first met in June 2022 at ONE 158. The trading of strikes came fast and furiously until a perfectly placed liver kick shut down the South Korean fighter in just 62 seconds.  

With the World Title now on the line, Andrade will look to assert his authority once more. But Kwon will have plenty of motivation to even the score and take to the throne.  

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder urges fellow fighters not to sign with ONE Championship: “It is a bad mistake”

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2024
ONE Championship

How Oumar Kane’s uncle inspired him to fight: “I was always amazed” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2024

Every fighter has an origin story. For heavyweight MMA star “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, his began when he lost his father as a young boy.  

Reug Reug
ONE Championship

'Reug Reug' dethrones Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2024

Oumar Kane, also known as Reug Reug, defeated Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169 last night to claim the ONE Championship heavyweight title.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin deems Oumar Kane "easy work" ahead of ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 8, 2024

Back at his natural weight, three-division ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin is oozing confidence ahead of ONE 169.  

Amir Aliakbari
ONE Championship

Amir Aliakbari expects spectacular fight with "Buchecha" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 8, 2024

Heavyweight MMA star Amir Aliakbari is in the best form of his career as he enters ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug this weekend. And he anticipates a firefight with fellow gargantuan Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. 

Zhang Peimian

Zhang Peimian plans to "retire" legendary Sam-A at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 8, 2024
Marcus Buchech Almeida
ONE Championship

Marcus Almeida foresees stoppage win at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 7, 2024

Seventeen-time BJJ World Champion Marcus Almeida has licked his wounds and learned from the first defeat of his professional MMA career, and now he plans to stop Amir Aliakbari in a sharp response this weekend. 

Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan unintimidated by accoladed Anissa Meksen: “I know I’m just as good” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 6, 2024

American striking star Jackie Buntan laces up the big gloves for the first time in her ONE Championship career this weekend. And she believes she has what it takes to score her biggest win yet over an accomplished veteran in Anissa Meksen.  

Adriano-Moraes
ONE Championship

Adriano Moraes promises repeat victory against Danny Kingad at ONE 169: "Very focused"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 6, 2024

Former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Adriano Moraes’ submission skills are an essential part of his arsenal. And he plans to utilize them against an old foe in #3-ranked contender Danny Kingad this week. 

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Muay Thai legend Sam-A believes next bout will redirect his career: "Prove that I can still fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 6, 2024

Former two-sport ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has no plans to hang the gloves up any time soon. Instead, he envisions more gold firmly around his waist.   