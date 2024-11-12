Fabricio Andrade to defend Bantamweight MMA World Title against Kwon Won Il at ONE 170  

ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade isn’t wasting any time in 2025.

“Wonder Boy” makes the first defense of his crown against #3-ranked contender Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 on Friday, January 24, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena. This comes after their first encounter in 2022.

A former Muay Thai star himself, Andrade’s transition to MMA has been smooth. The Brazilian scored four finishes in five wins to earn a shot at former divisional king John Lineker in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Andrade was dominating his legendary compatriot on that night. But his eagerness got the better of him as an ill-fated strike hit Lineker in the groin to register the bout a no-contest.

But when the pair rematched in February 2023, Andrade was as precise as ever. He scored the knockout in the fourth round and claimed the crown decisively.

Meanwhile, Kwon has been riding a wave of momentum since coming up short to Andrade in June 2022. The South Korean slugger won three consecutive bouts – all three coming by knockout.

Kwon’s response saw him topple divisional names in Mark Abelardo, Artem Belakh, and, most recently, Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in a two-round brawl this past January to establish himself as the next contender.

His calls for a rematch with Andrade have been heard. And now he gets his wish on the biggest stage inside Impact Arena with the world watching at ONE 170.