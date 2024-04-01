CM Punk explains why he has “no regrets” over UFC run: “I would do it again”

CM Punk has no regrets over his UFC tenure.

Punk first fought in the UFC in 2016, where he lost by first-round submission to Mickey Gall. He returned to the Octagon again in 2018, losing a decision to Mike Jackson, which was since overturned to a No Contest. When Punk made the walk to the Octagon, he had already been a massively successful WWE star.

Although Punk didn’t find success in MMA, he says he has no regrets over it, and instead, would do it all over again if he could.

“I’m glad I did it, zero regrets. I shouldn’t have fought in Chicago, easily the worst two weeks of my life (due to a court case), I couldn’t cut weight properly, I still made weight, I’m proud of myself for that. I’m an ambitious guy. I’m every bit of 215 pounds. My mind was, I could fight at 170 because the dudes at 185 were f*****g beasts,” Punk said on The MMA Hour. “I get it. It’s easy to LOL, to make fun of me, some people look at and are like ‘oh that’s embarrassing.’ I made the weight, I made the walk, I’m 100 percent proud of myself and I would do it again because that was me at my absolute worst and I did it.”

Even though CM Punk didn’t win a fight in the UFC, he still is proud that he made the walk to the Octagon and fought. Not many people would ever make the walk that was in his position, which is why Punk says he has no regrets over his UFC run.

Following his two-fight stint, Punk returned to wrestling and had a stint with AEW. He has since returned to WWE but is rehabbing a torn tricep, which he sustained during the Royal Rumble. He currently does not a targeted return date, but Punk is focused on WWE and won’t be fighting in the UFC ever again.