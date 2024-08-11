Chris Weidman reacts after recent opponent Bruno Silva receives suspension for violating the UFC’s anti-doping policy

Chris Weidman is reacting after his most recent opponent Bruno Silva received a six-month suspension for violating the UFC anti-doping policy.

Weidman (16-7 MMA) and Silva (23-11 MMA) collided on the main card of March’s UFC event in Atlantic City. The contest resulted in a controversial technical decision win for Chris Weidman.

‘The All American’ started off the fight in incredible form and was seemingly cruising toward victory entering the third and final round. It was in the final five minutes that Weidman appeared to connect with a big combination that resulted in the Brazilian hitting the canvas. Chris immediately swarmed Bruno which forced the referee to step in and stop the fight. However, upon replay, it was clear that the knockdown sequence was a result of two separate eye pokes. Despite the controversial finish, Weidman was awarded the victory by technical decision.

Earlier this week it was announced that Bruno Silva had received a 6-month suspension from the CSAD, the anti-doping partner of the UFC.

That news clearly struck a chord with the former UFC middleweight champion, as Chris Weidman took to ‘X‘ with the following reaction:

Very interesting… 2nd failure in his career… likely im told that could be from microdosing anabolics as well 🤦‍♂️! https://t.co/zpeDIZ9oVk — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 10, 2024

“Very interesting… 2nd failure in his career… likely im told that could be from microdosing anabolics as well 🤦‍♂️!”

Although Bruno Silva has been forced to the sidelines, the same can’t be said for Chris Weidman.

‘The All American’ recently booked his next Octagon appearance opposite Eryk Anders (16-8 MMA), which is slated to take place at UFC 309 on November 14th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

‘Ya Boi’ will enter the fight having earned three wins in his last six fights. Anders, 37, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jamie Pickett (13-11 MMA) in his most recent effort this past March.

Meanwhile, Chris Weidman has gone just 2-4 over his last six Octagon appearances.

How do you think November’s ‘Weidman vs. Anders’ fight will play out?