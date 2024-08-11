Chris Weidman reacts after recent opponent Bruno Silva receives suspension for violating the UFC’s anti-doping policy

By Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

Chris Weidman is reacting after his most recent opponent Bruno Silva received a six-month suspension for violating the UFC anti-doping policy.

Chris Weidman

Weidman (16-7 MMA) and Silva (23-11 MMA) collided on the main card of March’s UFC event in Atlantic City. The contest resulted in a controversial technical decision win for Chris Weidman.

‘The All American’ started off the fight in incredible form and was seemingly cruising toward victory entering the third and final round. It was in the final five minutes that Weidman appeared to connect with a big combination that resulted in the Brazilian hitting the canvas. Chris immediately swarmed Bruno which forced the referee to step in and stop the fight. However, upon replay, it was clear that the knockdown sequence was a result of two separate eye pokes. Despite the controversial finish, Weidman was awarded the victory by technical decision.

Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva, UFC Atlantic City, Results, UFC

Earlier this week it was announced that Bruno Silva had received a 6-month suspension from the CSAD, the anti-doping partner of the UFC.

That news clearly struck a chord with the former UFC middleweight champion, as Chris Weidman took to ‘X‘ with the following reaction:

“Very interesting… 2nd failure in his career… likely im told that could be from microdosing anabolics as well 🤦‍♂️!”

Although Bruno Silva has been forced to the sidelines, the same can’t be said for Chris Weidman.

‘The All American’ recently booked his next Octagon appearance opposite Eryk Anders (16-8 MMA), which is slated to take place at UFC 309 on November 14th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

‘Ya Boi’ will enter the fight having earned three wins in his last six fights. Anders, 37, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jamie Pickett (13-11 MMA) in his most recent effort this past March.

Meanwhile, Chris Weidman has gone just 2-4 over his last six Octagon appearances.

How do you think November’s ‘Weidman vs. Anders’ fight will play out?

Related

Serghei Spivac, Marcin Tybura, UFC Vegas 95, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 95 Bonus Report: Serghei Spivac one of three fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024
Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

MMA Community reacts after Serghei Spivac exacts revenge on Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 95

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 event was headlined by a heavyweight rematch featuring Marcin Tybura taking on Serghei Spivac.

Serghei Spivac, Marcin Tybura, UFC Vegas 95, Results, UFC
Sergei Spivac

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Serghei Spivac stops Marcin Tybura in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the heavyweight main event between Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac.

Chepe Mariscal
Damon Jackson

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chepe Mariscal defeats Damon Jackson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the co-main event between Damon Jackson and Chepe Mariscal.

Chris Gutierrez
Quang Le

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chris Gutierrez defeats Quang Le (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Chris Gutierrez and Quang Le.

Darren Till, Belal Muhammad, UFC, Dana White

Darren Till explains why Belal Muhammad becoming UFC champion is both good and bad: "He probably wouldn’t be the champion I’d want"

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024
UFC Vegas 95, Results, UFC, Marcin Tybura, Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac.

Anthony Smith, Dominick Reyes
dominick reyes

REPORT | Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes booked for UFC 310

Curtis Calhoun - August 9, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challengers Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes will reportedly collide at the year’s end pay-per-view event.

Daniel Cormier, Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier cautions Belal Muhammad amidst intensifying Kamaru Usman beef: "Be careful what you wish for!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 9, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels Belal Muhammad might be biting off more than he can chew when it comes to his growing beef with Kamaru Usman.

Jon Jones, Gordon Ryan
Jon Jones

Fight fans react to previous footage of Jon Jones grappling with Gordon Ryan: “People act like he won’t do this to Aspinall”

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Fight fans are reacting to video of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones grappling with Gordon Ryan.