Jeremy Stephens reveals free agent status after knockout win over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC KnuckleMania V: “You paid the wrong man”

By Josh Evanoff - January 27, 2025

BKFC welterweight contender Jeremy Stephens is now a free agent after beating Eddie Alvarez.

Jeremy Stephens, Eddie Alvarez

‘Lil Heathen’ and ‘The Underground King’ met in the main event of BKFC KnuckleMania V over the weekend. Heading into the matchup, Jeremy Stephens was riding a two-fight winning streak, previously scoring wins over Jimmie Rivera and Bobby Taylor. Meanwhile, Alvarez hadn’t been seen since a knockout loss to Mike Perry in late 2023.

Ultimately, it took less than two rounds for Jeremy Stephens to score a knockout win over the former UFC champion. Following the bout, ‘Lil Heathen’ went face-to-face with BKFC boss, and longtime rival, Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ has long teased a move to the bare-knuckle ring and announced a future fight against Stephens on Saturday.

However, the Irish superstar will need to re-sign the hard-hitting welterweight first. Appearing on Ariel Helwani’s podcast earlier today, Jeremy Stephens recapped his recent knockout win over Eddie Alvarez. The 38-year-old admitted he entered the bout especially fired up because he believed David Feldman was backing ‘The Underground King’.

Jeremy Stephens reveals free agent status following BKFC win over Eddie Alvarez

Jeremy Stephens added that BKFC didn’t sign him to a new deal ahead of the fight either. With that in mind, ‘Lil Heathen’ is open to anything next. Whether it’s a return to the UFC, signing a new deal with Feldman, or even a move to the boxing ring, Stephens is excited for his future.

“I’m the one who doesn’t have a contract right now, big dog.” Jeremy Stephens stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today. “Yet, I’m still working. I can either go with UFC, that route, bare-knuckle, boxing, I’m a prizefighter… With BKFC bro, my promoters were against me. I don’t have a contract with him, he bet against me. He just told me ‘Yeah, we thought Eddie was going to win bro’, they were betting on him.”

He continued, “You paid the wrong f*cking man… This is real s*it, I’m crying on this motherf*cker… Nobody is paying my f*cking bills around here. I’ve had to earn it every step of the way. I knew that this couldn’t be better timing. I didn’t sign the contract, I want more money, and you guys have to f*cking pay me now bro.”

What do you make of these comments from the BKFC star? Who do you want to see Jeremy Stephens fight next?

