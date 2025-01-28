Eddie Alvarez reveals he broke his jaw from a “kill shot” by Jeremy Stephens at KnuckleMania 5

Eddie Alvarez broke his jaw in his stoppage loss to Jeremy Stephens at KnuckleMania 5.

Alvarez entered the bout as the favorite, but early on, Stephens landed a massive punch that appeared to hurt Alvarez. The former UFC champ had a hard time overcoming Stephens’ power and was even dropped. After the third round, Alvarez’s corner stopped it and he took to Instagram to reveal it was because his jaw was broken.

“Got hit with a kill shot in the first or second … I did my best to keep a Gameface and ignore it . By the 3rd round the damage was too much . Please understand how bad I wanted this and what I sacrificed in order to Win, it wasn’t my night . Bare Knuckle is as real as it gets . Unpredictable, Fast Pace and violent,” Alvarez wrote.

Eddie Alvarez was quick to praise Jeremy Stephens for his performance at KnuckleMania 5. He also says he sacrificed a ton to win, but unfortunately, it wasn’t his night.