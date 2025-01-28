Eddie Alvarez reveals he broke his jaw from a “kill shot” by Jeremy Stephens at KnuckleMania 5

By Cole Shelton - January 27, 2025

Eddie Alvarez broke his jaw in his stoppage loss to Jeremy Stephens at KnuckleMania 5.

Eddie Alvarez

Alvarez entered the bout as the favorite, but early on, Stephens landed a massive punch that appeared to hurt Alvarez. The former UFC champ had a hard time overcoming Stephens’ power and was even dropped. After the third round, Alvarez’s corner stopped it and he took to Instagram to reveal it was because his jaw was broken.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eddie Alvarez (@ealvarezfight)

“Got hit with a kill shot in the first or second … I did my best to keep a Gameface and ignore it . By the 3rd round the damage was too much . Please understand how bad I wanted this and what I sacrificed in order to Win, it wasn’t my night . Bare Knuckle is as real as it gets . Unpredictable, Fast Pace and violent,” Alvarez wrote.

Eddie Alvarez was quick to praise Jeremy Stephens for his performance at KnuckleMania 5. He also says he sacrificed a ton to win, but unfortunately, it wasn’t his night.

Eddie Alvarez praises teammates who won at KnuckleMania 5

The former UFC champ also praised the other Philadelphia-based fighters who competed on the card and won.

Alvarez also believes BKFC will be the biggest show on Earth in the very near future.

“Congrats to all the new Up and coming Philly stand outs @cody__fights @teamgarbarino @theanimalbkfc @hevweightbrady on their wins . You Men are the Future and made Philadelphia Proud , I’m soo Happy for our City and the future of our Combat Athletes . Whether I win or lose is not as important as Philadelphia/Pennsylvania slowly becoming the most dominate Area in the country for Combat Sports . @bareknucklefc is the fastest growing and will be the Greatest Show on Earth .. Mark my words. Thank you Philadelphia for showing out,” Alvarez added.

Alvarez is now 1-2 in BKFC. He won his debut against Chad Mendes and now lost back-to-back fights by stoppage to Stephens and Mike Perry.

