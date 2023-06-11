UFC 289 Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira one of five fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

The Octagon returned to Canada for tonight’s UFC 289 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana.

The highly anticipated women’s bantamweight title fight proved to be a one-sided affair. Amanda Nunes dominated Irene Aldana for all five rounds, battering the challenger with jabs and ground and pound. After twenty-five minutes of GOAT work, ‘The Lioness’ was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Following the win, Nunes shocked fans and fellow fighters by announcing her retirement from MMA.

The co-main event of UFC 289 featured a highly anticipated lightweight scrap between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. The bout resulted in a first-round finish for ‘Do Bronx’, as the former lightweight champion put Dariush away with a head kick and ground and pound.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that five fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, UFC 289, UFC

Fight of the night: Middleweight fighters Eryk Anders and Marc-Andre Barriault earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 289 main card. Barriault won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Charles Oliveira earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Beneil Dariush (see that here).

Performance of the night: Mike Malott pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Adam Fugitt.

Performance of the night: Steve Erceg earned an extra $50k for his victory over David Dvorak.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 289 event in Vancouver? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

