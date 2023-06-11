UFC 289 Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira one of five fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Canada for tonight’s UFC 289 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana.

The highly anticipated women’s bantamweight title fight proved to be a one-sided affair. Amanda Nunes dominated Irene Aldana for all five rounds, battering the challenger with jabs and ground and pound. After twenty-five minutes of GOAT work, ‘The Lioness’ was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Following the win, Nunes shocked fans and fellow fighters by announcing her retirement from MMA.

The co-main event of UFC 289 featured a highly anticipated lightweight scrap between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. The bout resulted in a first-round finish for ‘Do Bronx’, as the former lightweight champion put Dariush away with a head kick and ground and pound.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that five fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Middleweight fighters Eryk Anders and Marc-Andre Barriault earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 289 main card. Barriault won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Charles Oliveira earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Beneil Dariush (see that here).

Performance of the night: Mike Malott pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Adam Fugitt.

Performance of the night: Steve Erceg earned an extra $50k for his victory over David Dvorak.

