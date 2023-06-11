Julianna Pena slams Amanda Nunes following her retirement announcement at UFC 289

By Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

Former champ Julianna Pena took aim at Amanda Nunes following her performance and retirement announcement at UFC 289.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, TUF

Pena (11-5 MMA) was of course originally slated to face Nunes (23-5 MMA) for a third time at tonight’s UFC event in Vancouver.

However, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ ultimately suffered an injury in training and was forced to withdraw from the contest.

Stepping in for Julianna Pena against ‘The Lioness’ this evening was perennial contender Irene Aldana.

Aldana (14-7 MMA) entered this evening’s main event sporting a two-fight win streak, having earned Octagon victories over Yana Santos and Macy Chiasson in her most previous efforts.

Tonight’s UFC 289 headliner proved to be a one-sided affair. Amanda Nunes dominated Irene Aldana for all five rounds, this while battering the challenger with jabs and ground and pound. After twenty-five minutes of GOAT work, ‘The Lioness’ was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Following the win, Nunes shocked fans and fellow fighters by announcing her retirement from MMA.

Official UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)

While most fighters were showering Nunes with praise following her decision to hang up the gloves, Julianna Pena was singing a much different tune.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion took to Twitter with the following assessment of Nunes’ UFC 289 performance and subsequent retirement.

“I’ll take that as a compliment #ufc289 @ufc”

“I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that?”

“Canadians don’t boo, they just walked out quietly before The fight was over #ufc289 #snoozefest #terrible #stinker #ducking”

What do you think of the comments made by Julianna Pena following Amanda Nunes’ retirement announcement at UFC 289?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

