UFC President Dana White reacts to Amanda Nunes’ retirement announcement: “I’m not shocked”

By Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

UFC President Dana White says he isn’t surprised that Amanda Nunes is walking away from pro MMA competition.

Amanda Nunes

Nunes was in action in the main event of UFC 289. She put the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship on the line against Irene Aldana. “The Lioness” was dominant throughout the fight in her standup and wrestling. The bout went the distance and Nunes was awarded the unanimous decision victory. After the fight, the future UFC Hall of Famer left her gloves and two UFC titles on the mat and announced her retirement.

Dana White On Amanda Nunes’ Retirement

During the UFC 289 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White was asked about Nunes walking away from the sport she dominated (h/t Aaron Bronsteter).

“I’m not shocked that she retired,” White said. “I’ve been saying for awhile, she’s made a lot of money and her life is a lot different than it was 10 years ago. Would I like to see her stick around and do some more? Absolutely! I love the kid. She’s been incredible to work with, she’s such a good human being and a great champion… But if she’s ready to go, you’ve got to be happy for her.”

Nunes hangs up her gloves with a pro MMA record of 23-5. She held the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship twice and the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship once. Nunes has the most wins for a female in UFC title fights. She made history in the UFC, becoming the first female to hold promotional gold in two weight classes and simultaneously.

Amanda Nunes rides off into the sunset knowing that her legacy has been cemented. She will go down as one of the greatest fighters in all of MMA, and perhaps the greatest female fighter the sport has ever seen.

