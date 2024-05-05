Steve Erceg reacts to UFC 301 loss against Alexandre Pantoja: “I Just Blew It”

By Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2024

Steve Erceg reacted shortly after falling short in his first UFC title fight against Alexandre Pantoja.

Steve Erceg lands punch on Alexandre Pantoja UFC 301

The two flyweights shared the Octagon in the main event of UFC 301. Pantoja’s gold was at stake. Erceg opened up a lot of eyes despite dropping a unanimous decision against the UFC Flyweight Champion. Some have even argued that Erceg won the fight, but the challenger seemed to know that it was down to the final round and he couldn’t seal the deal.

In his immediate post-fight reaction, Steve Erceg looked quite disappointed that he couldn’t gain the upper hand in the fifth frame.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER ALEXANDRE PANTOJA DEFEATS STEVE ERCEG AT UFC 301

Steve Erceg on UFC 301 Defeat: “I Just Blew It”

Speaking to Daniel Cormier during his UFC 301 post-fight interview, Erceg said he believed going into the fifth round that if he had been able to outpoint Alexandre Pantoja in the final round he would’ve been the new UFC Flyweight Championship holder (h/t MMAFighting).

“I thought that if I could win the last round at least, I’d give myself a chance,” Erceg said in his post-fight interview. “I just blew it.”

Erceg said that after the third round is when he felt the fight could come down to the wire.

“I thought the third [round], I think it was the third that was close enough, like he got me down a couple times but there was no real control, and I got up and beat him on the feet,” Erceg said.

Erceg admitted there was one area in the fight that Pantoja caught him off guard with.

“I was surprised how well he could scramble,” Erceg said. “I usually beat guys there. It was a shock.”

Fans and experts have given Erceg his due for providing a legit threat to Pantoja’s gold, and he figures to be in for a rankings boost despite the losing effort.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Steve Erceg UFC

Related

Michel Pereira, UFC 301, Bonus, UFC

UFC 301 Bonus Report: Michel Pereira one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024
Alexandre Pantoja
Steve Erceg

Pros react after Alexandre Pantoja defeats Steve Erceg at UFC 301

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 301 event was headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight featuring Alexandre Pantoja taking on Steve Erceg.

Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg, UFC 301, UFC, Results
Steve Erceg

UFC 301 Results: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Steve Erceg (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the men’s flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg.

Jose Aldo, UFC 301, UFC, Jonathan Martinez
Jose Aldo

Pros react after Jose Aldo defeats Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 301 event was co-headlined by a bantamweight bout featuring MMA legend Jose Aldo taking on Jonathan Martinez.

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

UFC 301 Results: Jose Aldo defeats Jonathan Martinez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the co-main event between Jose Aldo and Jonathan Martinez.

Anthony Smith

UFC 301 Results: Anthony Smith stops Vitor Petrino in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024
Michel Pereira
Michel Pereira

UFC 301 Results: Michel Pereira stops Ihor Potieria in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the middleweight bout between Michel Pereira and Ihor Potieria.

Caio Borralho, UFC 301, Results, UFC, Paul Craig
Paul Craig

UFC 301 Results: Caio Borralho KO's Paul Craig (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Paul Craig.

UFC 301, Results, Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg, UFC, Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

UFC 301: ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

The Octagon returns to Rio de Janeiro for tonight’s UFC 301 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg.

Ben Askren, Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Ben Askren responds to Paige VanZant jabbing him as 'Not a fighter' despite several world titles

Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024

Former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren hit back at Paige VanZant’s claims that he’s not an athlete worth recognition as a fighter.