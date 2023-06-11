Pros react after Amanda Nunes defeats Irene Aldana and announces her retirement at UFC 289

By Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 289 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Nunes (23-5 MMA) was originally slated to have a trilogy fight with Julianna Pena at tonight’s event, but ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury. ‘The Lioness’ had of course defeated Pena to reclaim the women’s bantamweight world title in her most previous effort at UFC 277.

Meanwhile, Irene Aldana (14-7 MMA) entered this evening’s headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, having earned Octagon victories over Yana Santos and Macy Chiasson in her most previous efforts. The 35-year-old was getting her first opportunity at UFC gold tonight in Vancouver.

Tonight’s UFC 289 main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Amanda Nunes dominated Irene Aldana for all five rounds and battered the challenger with jabs and ground and pound. After twenty-five minutes of GOAT work, ‘The Lioness’ was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Following the win, Nunes shocked fans by announcing her retirement from MMA.

Official UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Nunes vs. Aldana’ below:

Post-fight reactions t0 Amanda Nunes defeating Irene Aldana at UFC 289:

