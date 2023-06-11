Pros react after Amanda Nunes defeats Irene Aldana and announces her retirement at UFC 289

Tonight’s UFC 289 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Nunes (23-5 MMA) was originally slated to have a trilogy fight with Julianna Pena at tonight’s event, but ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury. ‘The Lioness’ had of course defeated Pena to reclaim the women’s bantamweight world title in her most previous effort at UFC 277.

Meanwhile, Irene Aldana (14-7 MMA) entered this evening’s headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, having earned Octagon victories over Yana Santos and Macy Chiasson in her most previous efforts. The 35-year-old was getting her first opportunity at UFC gold tonight in Vancouver.

Tonight’s UFC 289 main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Amanda Nunes dominated Irene Aldana for all five rounds and battered the challenger with jabs and ground and pound. After twenty-five minutes of GOAT work, ‘The Lioness’ was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Following the win, Nunes shocked fans by announcing her retirement from MMA.

Official UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Nunes vs. Aldana’ below:

🔑’s for Aldana: keep it basic and box with calculated pressure. Let the hands go. 🔑’s for Amanda: control the distance and find the right timing for the takedown or clinch. #ufc289 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023

Amanda is fighting perfect but has to be careful in boxing range. Alda will or should come out throwing bombs this round #ufc289 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023

The pressing of Amanda with leg kicks is throwing Aldana off. Star stuck is a real thing. #ufc288 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023

Not what I expected in this fight. Aldana needs to do more. Amanda gonna cruise to a W at this rate. I don’t blame her. Aldana needs to bring the fight or at least match the output. #UFC289 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023

Aldana needs to create a fight and look for the left hook. 3 -0 Nunes #ufc289 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023

I would be in there fighting a war!!!! Instead I was made the back up!! 🤬😡 #UFC289 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 11, 2023

This fight is crazy — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 11, 2023

This is where you take Risk. Close the distance and look for the left hook. Fight ain’t over till the fat lady sings. 4-0 Nunes #ufc288 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023

I got it 1-3 Aldana https://t.co/v0Khkiv5rB — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023

Post-fight reactions t0 Amanda Nunes defeating Irene Aldana at UFC 289:

After that performance, I might need to fight in 2 weeks at international fight week 🤣#UFC289 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023

What a night for 🇧🇷 congrats @Amanda_Leoa and @CharlesDoBronxs 🦁 🦁 👑 👸🏻 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 11, 2023

I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? #UFC289 — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) June 11, 2023

Amanda Nunes announces her retirement from MMA 🐐 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/PURhpr7eQf — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 11, 2023

What a woman @Amanda_Leoa ! An amazing role model, an amazing fighter. Best woman to ever do it. Thank you for all you have given the sport & all you have given woman fighters. Thank you 🫶🏻 The best #UFC289 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 11, 2023

Congratulations on a legendary and incredible career you are the GWOAT!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 11, 2023

Who would you like to see Amanda Nunes fight next following her victory over Irene Aldana this evening in Vancouver, Canada?