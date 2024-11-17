UFC 309 Results: Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 309 results, including the lightweight rematch between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

The pair first collided for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 in May of 2021, with ‘Do Bronx’ emerging victorious by way of second-round TKO.

Charles Oliveira (34-10 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan this past April at UFC 300. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian submission ace was coming off a first-round knockout victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 (see that here).

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time in two years, this after being sidelined while waiting for a Conor McGregor fight that never came to fruition. ‘Iron’ last competed at UFC 281 in November of 2022, where he suffered a third-round submission loss to Dustin Poirier. Prior to that, Chandler had knocked out Tony Ferguson in stunning fashion at UFC 274.

Round one of the UFC 309 co-main event begins and Charles Oliveira throws a front kick to start things off. He misses with a follow up body kick. The crowd is chanting ‘USA’. Michael Chandler looks to close the distance. Oliveira circles and lands a low kick. A teap kick now from the former champion. Chandler with a jab. ‘Do Bronx’ answers with a low kick. ‘Iron’ with a low kick and then a jab to the body. He lands another. Charles Oliveira shoots in for a takedown. Chandler looks to scramble but Oliveira takes top position and has a hold of his leg. Three minutes remain in the opening round. Michael Chandler is looking to find a way out of this, but ‘Do Bronx’ is being patient and looking to move to full mount. Chandler warned about grabbing the fence. Less than a minute remains in the opening round. No real change before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 309 co-main event begins and Charles Oliveira unloads a pair of hard low kicks. Michael Chandler with a right to the body and then a left upstairs. ‘Do Bronx’ with a good shot and ‘Iron’ goes down. Chandler is right back to his feet but gets rocked again and is now on the run. Oliveira looks spectacular in the standup tonight. Oliveira with a nice right hand. He lands a front kick. Michael Chandler with a right hand counter. Charles Oliveira with a nice knee up the middle. Chandler is starting to brawl now, but ‘Do Bronx’ takes him down and winds up in full mount position. The former lightweight champion is softening up his opponent with body shots. He switches to elbows to the head. One minute remains and Oliveira threatens with an armbar. He gives up on that and unloads two more hard elbows. The horn sounds to end round two.

end of round 2, charles oliveira vs michael chandler #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/RijGGM8GaV — ◇ (@HOODH3RO) November 17, 2024

Round three of the UFC 309 co-headliner begins and Charles Oliveira is right back on the attack. He lands a nice combination. Michael Chandler answers with a low kick. A big uppercut and then a heavy hook from ‘Do Bronx’. Both men connect with jabs. Oliveira with a low kick and then a big uppercut. He lands a jumping knee. Chandler swings and misses with a haymaker. A big counter combo lands for Charles. He is just dominating ‘Iron’ at this point. Oliveira with a takedown. He immediately takes the back and begins working for a rear-naked choke. Big elbows from Charles Oliveira. He locks up a body triangle. ‘Do Bronx’ working in some short shots. Chandler survives to see round four.

Round four of the UFC 309 co-main event begins and Michael Chandler comes out quickly but Charles Oliveira immediately turns the tide with a flying knee. He lands a good combination and then gets inside and drags ‘Iron’ to the floor. Oliveira is already on the back and working for a choke. Chandler doing a good job of defending the choke, but he’s way down in this fight in terms of the scorecards. Charles Oliveira gets deep on a rear-naked choke. Somehow Chandler survives to see the final round.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 309 co-main event begins and Michael Chandler gets to work with some nice body shots. Charles Oliveira looks for a takedown but this time ‘Iron’ is able to defend. Chandler rocks Oliveira with a right hand. ‘Do Bronx’ is down and Chandler is unloading punches and elbows. Some of those looked like they were to the back of the head. Huge ground and pound now. Oliveira looks for a triangle choke. He uses that to get back to his feet. Under two minutes remain. Chandler is on the attack. He lands a good left. Charles Oliveira answers with a hook and then a low kick. He gets inside and scores a takedown. ‘Iron’ gets back to his feet but is dumped right back down. What a fight!

Official UFC 309 Results: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 49-45)

