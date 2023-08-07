Charles Oliveira unconcerned by recent back and forth with Conor McGregor: “I’m here, where’s Conor?”

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is still waiting for Conor McGregor to return.

‘Do Bronx’ is fresh off his win earlier this summer at UFC 289 against Beneil Dariush. Scoring a first-round knockout win, was enough for the Brazilian to earn a second crack against Islam Makhachev. Last October, Charles Oliveira was defeated by the Russian in a battle for vacant lightweight gold.

A year later, they will again battle in Abu Dhabi in the main event of UFC 294. Ahead of his return, Charles Oliveira has gone back and forth with Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ slammed the former champion over the weekend, again teasing that he has no intention of facing Michael Chandler in 2023.

Nonetheless, Charles Oliveira doesn’t foresee a fight with Conor McGregor coming to fruition. On The MMA Hour, the former champion discussed his recent online back-and-forth with the Irishman. There, he admitted that he would be down for the fight, but he already has a contest scheduled, and the former dual-weight champion still isn’t prepared for a return.

That being said, he believes the fight could happen someday. Whenever it does, it doesn’t matter if it’s at lightweight, welterweight, or middleweight, as long as the bout happens.

“I’m here, I’m just waiting for him,” Charles Oliveira stated on The MMA Hour when asked about a potential fight against Conor McGregor. “All he needs to do is tell me the place, and the time and I will be there. I think [he wants to fight me] otherwise he wouldn’t be talking. I don’t know [if the fight will happen], I’m here. Where’s Conor?”

He continued, “170 [pounds] 185, it doesn’t matter. All he needs to do is stop and do it.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor?