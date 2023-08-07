Charles Oliveira unconcerned by recent back and forth with Conor McGregor: “I’m here, where’s Conor?”

By Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2023
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is still waiting for Conor McGregor to return.

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira

‘Do Bronx’ is fresh off his win earlier this summer at UFC 289 against Beneil Dariush. Scoring a first-round knockout win, was enough for the Brazilian to earn a second crack against Islam Makhachev. Last October, Charles Oliveira was defeated by the Russian in a battle for vacant lightweight gold.

A year later, they will again battle in Abu Dhabi in the main event of UFC 294. Ahead of his return, Charles Oliveira has gone back and forth with Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ slammed the former champion over the weekend, again teasing that he has no intention of facing Michael Chandler in 2023.

Nonetheless, Charles Oliveira doesn’t foresee a fight with Conor McGregor coming to fruition. On The MMA Hour, the former champion discussed his recent online back-and-forth with the Irishman. There, he admitted that he would be down for the fight, but he already has a contest scheduled, and the former dual-weight champion still isn’t prepared for a return.

That being said, he believes the fight could happen someday. Whenever it does, it doesn’t matter if it’s at lightweight, welterweight, or middleweight, as long as the bout happens.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ DISCUSSES CONOR MCGREGOR’S ONGOING ISSUE WITH USADA: “THEY LET HIM DO SH*T WHENEVER HE WANTS”

Charles Oliveira

“I’m here, I’m just waiting for him,” Charles Oliveira stated on The MMA Hour when asked about a potential fight against Conor McGregor. “All he needs to do is tell me the place, and the time and I will be there. I think [he wants to fight me] otherwise he wouldn’t be talking. I don’t know [if the fight will happen], I’m here. Where’s Conor?”

He continued, “170 [pounds] 185, it doesn’t matter. All he needs to do is stop and do it.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Jake Paul sounds off on Conor McGregor after the Irishman calls him a “wigger”

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023
Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen headed for surgery after suffering injury during fight with Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023

Cory Sandhagen is headed for surgery after suffering injury during fight with Rob Font at UFC Nashville.

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz discusses Conor McGregor's ongoing issue with USADA: “They let him do sh*t whenever he wants”

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023

Nate Diaz is discussing Conor McGregor’s ongoing issues with USADA.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reportedly walked out during the fourth-round of the Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font main event at UFC Nashville

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023

UFC president Dana White reportedly walked out during the fourth round of Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font on Saturday night.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Report | Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland title fight nearly finalized for UFC 293

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland will reportedly square off for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 293.

Cory Sandhagen

Henry Cejudo reacts to Cory Sandhagen’s “dud of a performance” against Rob Font: “It makes me forgive myself for Aljamain”

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023
Dustin Poirier, UFC
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Dustin Poirier teases move up to welterweight, receives immediate callout from undefeated contender

Chris Taylor - August 6, 2023

Dustin Poirier is considering a move up to welterweight which has already piqued the interest of an undefeated contender.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Jake Paul responds after Conor McGregor calls his fight with Nate Diaz embarrassing: “I would put you in the coffin for good even as juiced up as you are”

Jeffrey Walter - August 6, 2023

Jake Paul has responded after Conor McGregor called him a retard and labeled his boxing match with Nate Diaz as embarrassing.

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor slams Nate Diaz for “abysmal” performance against Jake Paul: “Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round”

Jeffrey Walter - August 6, 2023

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Nate Diaz for his “abysmal” performance against Jake Paul yesterday evening.

Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen reacts to backlash over UFC Nashville performance

Fernando Quiles - August 6, 2023

Cory Sandhagen has given a response to those upset by his UFC Nashville performance.