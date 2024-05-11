Kai Kara-France slams Muhammad Mokaev for questioning his callout of Steve Erceg: “Less hugging legs and sniffing ball bags”

By Susan Cox - May 10, 2024

Kai Kara-France is slamming Muhammad Mokaev for questioning his callout of Steve Erceg.

Kai Kara-France, Muhammad Mokaev, UFC

The undefeated Mokaev (12-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Alex Perez (25-8 MMA) in a flyweight bout this past March by unanimous decision. ‘The Punisher’ remains undefeated inside of the Octagon.

Recently, Kara-France called out Steve Erceg on ‘X‘ saying:

“I feel like Steve would be a great dance partner. If he wants to get it, Steve Erceg, let’s settle it in Perth.”

Mokaev, taking notice of the callout shared on ‘X’:

“Soon as my fight against Kape got announced, Kai wants to fight again.”

Rumors have it that Muhammad Mokaev will take on Manel Kape (19-6 MMA) at UFC Manchester on July 27th of this year, but the bout has yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

Kai Kara-France was actually supposed to fight ‘Starboy’ at UFC 293 last September but had to withdraw due to injury.

The 23-year-old Mokaev is accusing Kara-France of trying to avoid both himself and Kape, deflecting to another fighter, that being Erceg.

‘Don’t Blink’ has not fought since June of 2023 when he was defeated by Amir Albazi (17-1 MMA) by split decision.

Kai Kara-France responded to Muhammad Mokaev saying:

“What you on about? I’ve been calling for the Manel fight for weeks. Less hugging legs and sniffing ball bags and more actual fighting would get you a title shot!”

What do you think of the fiery exchange between the two flyweights? Who would you like to see Kara-France fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Kai Kara-France Muhammad Mokaev UFC

