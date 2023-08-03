Islam Makhachev mocks ‘loyal hater’ Michael Chandler’s prediction for Justin Gaethje fight

By Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023
Ahead of his return, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has taken aim at Michael Chandler.

Islam Makhachev and Michael Chandler

The Russian has been out of action since his clash with Alexander Volkanovski in February at UFC 284. There, the two champions put on a show, going back and forth for 25 minutes. At the conclusion of the five-round contest, Islam Makhachev retained the lightweight gold by unanimous decision.

Six months after that win, the former champion has booked his return for October against Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ previously suffered a second-round loss against Islam Makhachev last year at UFC 280. Ahead of the rematch, the winner of the lightweights has received a callout from Justin Gaethje.

‘The Highlight’ defeated Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 291 over the weekend, then called for a title shot. While Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje are far from friends, the former Bellator champion does believe his former foe has a shot against Islam Makhachev. On his YouTube channel, ‘Iron Mike’ discussed the possible fight.

There, Michael Chandler stated that he would favor Justin Gaethje over both Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. As the Russian noted on X, that would be bad news for ‘The Highlight’ based on recent fight predictions. On social media, the lightweight champion mocked the prediction.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ BELIEVES UFC NEVER INTENDED TO MAKE CONOR MCGREGOR VS. MICHAEL CHANDLER: “THEY HAD NOTHING TO ENTERTAIN ANYBODY”

In fact, Islam Makhachev included previous predictions from Michael Chandler in the post. The Bellator champion has seemingly not been a believer in the champion’s title run, prompting him to be labeled a hater. While that’s debatable, the Russian still took aim at the former title challenger.

Nonetheless, this post just adds to a bad week for Michael Chandler. Over the last few days, Conor McGregor, whom he coached The Ultimate Fighter against, has been calling out Justin Gaethje. While that lightweight bout is far from official, many, including Nate Diaz, believe the former Bellator star lost the money fight for good.

What do you make of this comment? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Michael Chandler in the future?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Dwayne Johnson and Themba Gorimbo

WATCH | Dwayne Johnson gifts UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo a new house after hearing his inspiring story: "Bills are paid"

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023
Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz explains why he walked out of face-to-face interview with Jake Paul: “Sometimes less is more”

Susan Cox - August 3, 2023

Nate Diaz is explaining why he walked out of a face-to-face interview with Jake Paul.

Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 50
UFC

UFC fighter Song Yadong was robbed at gunpoint yesterday in San Francisco

Susan Cox - August 3, 2023

UFC fighter Song Yadong was robbed at gunpoint yesterday in San Francisco.

Jan-Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

John McCarthy weighs in on Jan Blachowicz’s claims of robbery after UFC 291 loss: “You think the f***ing takedown is what gives you the win?”

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023

John McCarthy has questioned Jan Blachowicz’s claim that he was robbed in his UFC 291 defeat to Alex Pereira.

Jamahal Hill, Ariel Helwani, UFC, MMA
Jamahal Hill

Ariel Helwani responds to recent criticism from former UFC champion Jamahal Hill: “I come here with love in my heart”

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023

Ariel Helwani has responded to Jamahal Hill after being called out by the former UFC champion recently.

Dustin Jacoby

Dustin Jacoby expecting to make a "statement" with KO win over Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023
Cory Sandhagen
Rob Font

Cory Sandhagen explains why he's in a "win-win" situation if he beats Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Cory Sandhagen believes beating Rob Font puts him in a win-win situation.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul explains why he doesn't "respect" Nate Diaz as a "person" ahead of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Jake Paul admits he doesn’t respect Nate Diaz as a person.

Daniel Cormier and Justin Gaethje
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier recommends Justin Gaethje disregard Conor McGregor callout: "Title fight or bust"

Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Justin Gaethje has bigger things in mind than Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz claims he's in on Jake Paul's "secret" that MMA fighters can't box: "I'm not your average MMA fighter"

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Nate Diaz says he’s in on Jake Paul’s secret that MMA fighters aren’t good boxers.