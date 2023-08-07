Rodtang to defend Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against Superlek on September 22

Combat sports fans across the globe have a reason to rejoice, as Rodtang Jitmuangnon is booked for a dream match.

The much-awaited clash between “The Iron Man” and ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will take place on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34. Also, it will be for Rodtang’s ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday, August 6. The announcement instantly ignited a firestorm of excitement and anticipation within the combat sports world and beyond.

Fittingly enough, Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium — the hallowed grounds of Muay Thai in Thailand — will play host to the super-fight that has been years in the making.

Rodtang and Superlek are undoubtedly two of the most renowned Muay Thai practitioners of this generation. Moreover, their journeys to the pinnacle of the sport have been paved with highlight-reel victories and unforgettable battles.