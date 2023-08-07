Rodtang to defend Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against Superlek on September 22
The much-awaited clash between “The Iron Man” and ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will take place on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34. Also, it will be for Rodtang’s ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday, August 6. The announcement instantly ignited a firestorm of excitement and anticipation within the combat sports world and beyond.
Fittingly enough, Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium — the hallowed grounds of Muay Thai in Thailand — will play host to the super-fight that has been years in the making.
Rodtang and Superlek are undoubtedly two of the most renowned Muay Thai practitioners of this generation. Moreover, their journeys to the pinnacle of the sport have been paved with highlight-reel victories and unforgettable battles.
Rodtang-Superlek Fight Is A Battle Of Epic Proportions
Operating behind a punching style, Rodtang’s relentless aggression, unyielding stamina, and bone-crushing power have made him a fan favorite. In fact, he has become one of the most dominant and charismatic fighters in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
Undefeated in 14 bouts under ONE’s Muay Thai and kickboxing rules, “The Iron Man” has reigned as the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion since dethroning Jonathan Haggerty for the belt in August 2019.
In his most recent title defense, Rodtang delivered a performance for the ages at ONE Fight Night 10 in May. There, he dispatched WBC Muay Thai International Champion Edgar Tabares in the second round with one elbow strike.
On the other side of the spectrum, Superlek embodies precision and finesse. His technical prowess, exceptional timing, and intricate combinations have made him a terrifying opponent in every matchup.
Superlek’s ability to pick apart his opponents from a distance, combined with his defensive acumen, has earned him a reputation as one of the most intelligent and tactically astute strikers today.
This year has been a busy one for “The Kicking Machine.” He started his campaign by defeating Daniel Puertas for the vacant ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title in January.
Superlek followed that up with knockout victories over Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, and Tagir Khalilov.
With their unique styles, impressive track records, and hunger for victory, the upcoming duel promises to deliver a spectacle that will be remembered for years to come.
