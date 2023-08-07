Nate Diaz discusses Conor McGregor’s ongoing issue with USADA: “They let him do sh*t whenever he wants”

By Susan Cox - August 7, 2023
Nate Diaz is discussing Conor McGregor’s ongoing issues with USADA.

It was Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul in a boxing bout this past Saturday night, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The result was a unanimous decision victory for ‘The Problem Child’.

Diaz appeared on the ‘Full Send Podcast’ prior to his fight with Paul and was asked about Conor McGregor and his USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) issues.

Nate Diaz, 38, let it be known he’s hoping his former opponent will get back in action soon (h/t MMANews):

“I’m ready to see him get back and do something cool too. I don’t know if that (Chandler) fight’s gonna happen, I don’t know…He’s not gonna fight, or is he? Maybe, and then they let him do sh*t whenever he wants. So it’d be cool if he got back in there though and handled some sh*t, that’d be tight. No one else – not a lot of people are doing much in there, so it’s cool when people do better sh*t, different sh*t.”

Diaz and McGregor have a history. The two fought at UFC 196 in March of 2016 where it was Diaz (21-13 MMA) getting the win via submission and in the process handing the Irishman his first loss in the UFC. Meeting again in August of that same year, at UFC 202, Conor McGregor defeated Nate Diaz via majority decision. There has yet to be a trilogy match between the two fighters.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not entered the Octagon in over two years and seemingly has not entered into the USADA testing pool to date. The Irishman and his opposing TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) were to battle it out in the Octagon later this year, with a date, time and place to be determined by the UFC.

Would you like to see the Irishman back in action or do you believe his fighting days are done?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Nate Diaz UFC

