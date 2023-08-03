Conor McGregor responds after Charles Oliveira accuses him of being “without motivation” for more than 2 years: “You are nobody now, again”

By Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023
UFC lightweight contender Conor McGregor has gone back and forth with Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira

‘The Notorious’ is currently attempting to book his return to the cage. Conor McGregor has recently called out Justin Gaethje, despite coaching the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter with Michael Chandler. While the Irishman made headlines with the callout, ‘The Highlight’ hasn’t shown much interest in the bout.

Instead, others, such as Daniel Cormier, have warned the former interim champion not to entertain the fight. It’s safe to say that Charles Oliveira would align with that belief as well. ‘Do Bronx’ recently booked his return against Islam Makhachev for October, but instead took aim at Conor McGregor on X.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ APPROVES CONOR MCGREGOR’S CALLOUT OF ‘NERD’ JUSTIN GAETHJE: “ACT LIKE HE’S TOO COOL”

On social media, the Brazilian mocked the former dual-weight champion for being without motivation. The post was a clear shot at a prior post made by Conor McGregor, stating that fighting was his reason to fight. As Charles Oliveira noted, the former titleholder hasn’t fought in over two years.

In response, Conor McGregor slammed the lightweight contender, noting that he’s been recovering from a leg break. ‘The Notorious’ famously suffered the injury in his July 2021 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, promoting him to be on the shelf. As of now, his return is in question due to issues with USADA.

Nonetheless, the former champion also labeled Charles Oliveira a ‘nobody’. Continuing, the Irishman mocked the Brazilian’s profile picture of himself sitting on a Lamborghini.

This is far from the first time that the two lightweights have gone back and forth. Nonetheless, it is still interesting to watch the situation unfold, as the two former champions work toward a return.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira? Would you watch this fight?

