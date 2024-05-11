UFC St. Louis Weigh-In Results – 1 Fight Cancelled

The UFC St. Louis weigh-ins took place today, Friday, May 10th at the UFC host hotel in St. Louis.

UFC St. Louis takes place tomorrow, Saturday, May 11th at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The main card will feature a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis (27-12 MMA) and Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1 MMA).

‘The Black Beast’ has only 1 win in his last 5 fights in the Octagon, most recently losing to Jailton Almeida (20-3 MMA) last November. The 39 year old need a win tomorrow night.

‘Yogi Bear’ is sporting 3 consecutive wins coming into Saturdays fight, his most recent victory coming against Don’Tale Mayes (11-6 MMA) last November.

The co-main event of UFC St. Louis will feature Joaquin Buckley (18-6 MMA) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8 MMA) in a welterweight bout.

‘New Mansa’ has won 3 in a row coming into his bout with Ruziboev, his latest victory coming against Vicente Luque (22-10 MMA) by TKO this past March.

‘Black’ is looking for his 11th consecutive victory this coming weekend, most recently defeating Sedriques Dumas (9-2 MMA) by TKO in March.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis (264) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (265)

Joaquin Buckley (170) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (170.25)

Alonzo Menifield (205.5) vs. Carlos Ulberg (205)

Diego Ferreira (155) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.25)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Sean Woodson (145)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Robelis Despaigne (262.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Viacheslav Borshchev (155) vs. Chase Hooper (155)

Terrance McKinney (155.25) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)

Tecia Pennington (115) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115)

Billy Goff (170.25) vs. Trey Waters (170)

Jake Hadley (125) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)

Jared Gooden () * vs. Kevin Jousset (170.5) – Cancelled

JJ Aldrich (125.25) vs. Veronica Hardy (126)

* Jared Gooden did not weigh-in due to a medical issue and the welterweight bout with Kevin Jousset has been cancelled.

