Charles Oliveira puts first win over Michael Chandler in the past ahead of UFC 309 rematch: ‘Our idea is to be better’
Charles Oliveira won’t be resting on his laurels ahead of his rematch with Michael Chandler.
Oliveira and Chandler will mix it up a second time in the co-main event of UFC 309. The matchup will emanate from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16th.
Back in May 2021, Oliveira scored a second-round TKO win over Chandler to capture the UFC Lightweight Championship.
Charles Oliveira Wants to Outdo His First Win Over Michael Chandler
Charles Oliveira knows that he’d be taking a risk if he doesn’t give Michael Chandler some different looks on Saturday night. During an interview with MMAFighting, “do Bronx” said he plans on showing up a better fighter than he was back in 2021 (via Bloody Elbow).
“Listen, we train all the time, we try to get ready. I want to be ready, but our idea is to be better. It doesn’t matter what we did before, we are going to be better than the last time.
“That’s what I do. That’s what I train for, and no matter what happens, I want to have my hand raised on Saturday…. I don’t know what to expect [from him], I know that he’s a tough guy but I’m ready for him.”
Oliveira is hoping to get another title fight in the near future. He had a speed bump in his loss to Arman Tsarukyan back in April. A win over Chandler might earn him a shot at the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan.
As for Chandler, he’s looking to prove the time he spent waiting on a Conor McGregor fight hasn’t hindered his ability to perform. Fight fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out who emerges victorious in the rematch.
