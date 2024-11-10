Charles Oliveira puts first win over Michael Chandler in the past ahead of UFC 309 rematch: ‘Our idea is to be better’

By Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Charles Oliveira won’t be resting on his laurels ahead of his rematch with Michael Chandler.

Charles Oliveira

Oliveira and Chandler will mix it up a second time in the co-main event of UFC 309. The matchup will emanate from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16th.

Back in May 2021, Oliveira scored a second-round TKO win over Chandler to capture the UFC Lightweight Championship.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER PLANS FOR BUSY 2025 WITH POTENTIAL VICTORY OVER CHARLES OLIVEIRA: “OLDEST LIGHTWEIGHT UFC CHAMPION EVER”

Charles Oliveira Wants to Outdo His First Win Over Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira knows that he’d be taking a risk if he doesn’t give Michael Chandler some different looks on Saturday night. During an interview with MMAFighting, “do Bronx” said he plans on showing up a better fighter than he was back in 2021 (via Bloody Elbow).

“Listen, we train all the time, we try to get ready. I want to be ready, but our idea is to be better. It doesn’t matter what we did before, we are going to be better than the last time.

“That’s what I do. That’s what I train for, and no matter what happens, I want to have my hand raised on Saturday…. I don’t know what to expect [from him], I know that he’s a tough guy but I’m ready for him.”

Oliveira is hoping to get another title fight in the near future. He had a speed bump in his loss to Arman Tsarukyan back in April. A win over Chandler might earn him a shot at the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan.

As for Chandler, he’s looking to prove the time he spent waiting on a Conor McGregor fight hasn’t hindered his ability to perform. Fight fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out who emerges victorious in the rematch.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira UFC

Related

Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Karolina Kowalkiewicz issues emotional statement following UFC Vegas 100 loss to Denise Gomes

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024
Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena called out by surging UFC welterweight: 'I don’t know if he’ll accept the fight'

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Jack Della Maddalena has been called out by a fast-rising UFC welterweight.

Carlos Prates punches Nail Magny
UFC

Carlos Prates slams fans who think Neil Magny quit in UFC Vegas 100 fight

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Carlos Prates has a challenge for those who believe Neil Magny quit at UFC Vegas 100.

Jon Jones UFC
UFC

Jon Jones reveals career-defining moments ahead of UFC 309 title fight against Stipe Miocic

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Jon Jones has revealed some key matches that defined his career.

Charles Radtke UFC
UFC Vegas 100

UFC Vegas 100 Bonus Report: Charles Radtke one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event, and four fighters wound up taking home $50k bonuses.

Carlos Prates, UFC Vegas 100, Pros react, UFC, KO, Neil Magny

Pros react after Carlos Prates KO's Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024
Carlos Prates, UFC Vegas 100, Results, UFC, KO, Neil Magny
Neil Magny

UFC Vegas 100 Results: Carlos Prates brutally KO's Neil Magny (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 results, including the welterweight main event between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vegas 100, Pros react, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Pros react after Reinier de Ridder submits Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 100

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight contest between Reinier de Ridder and Gerald Meerschaert.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vegas 100, Results, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

UFC Vegas 100 Results: Reinier de Ridder stops Gerald Meerschaert (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 results, including the co-main event between Reinier de Ridder and Gerald Meerschaert.

UFC Vegas 100, Results, UFC, Neil Magny, Carlos Prates
Neil Magny

UFC Vegas 100: 'Magny vs. Prates' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates.