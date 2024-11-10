Karolina Kowalkiewicz issues emotional statement following UFC Vegas 100 loss to Denise Gomes

Karolina Kowalkiewicz Isn’t Retiring Following UFC Vegas 100 Loss

Karolina Kowalkiewicz took to her Instagram Stories to send an emotional statement following her loss to Denise Gomes (via Bloody Elbow).

Karolina Kowalkiewicz tears up after her loss to Denise Gomes at UFC Vegas 100 “My heart is broken. Give me some time and I’ll see you soon, I’m not going to retire don’t worry”. pic.twitter.com/YxlsvES7rp — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) November 10, 2024

“Hey guys, I’m so sorry. But thank you for your support, for your love. I’m okay, as you can see, I’m okay, just my heart is broken,” Kowalkiewicz said. “I had a really great fight camp, perfect weight-cutting, I felt really, really good. Really good shape, but my opponent, she’s better than me, what can I say?

“Give me some time and see you soon. I’m not going to retire, don’t worry.”

After going on a five-fight skid, Kowalkiewicz managed to string together four wins in a row. Her winning streak ended in a matchup against Iasmin Lucindo back in May.

It has been quite some time since Kowalkiewicz found herself in the UFC women’s strawweight title picture. Her lone UFC title fight took place back in November 2016. She fell short against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Whether or not the loss to Gomes puts Kowalkiewicz’s future on the UFC roster in jeopardy remains to be seen. She managed to survive a five-fight losing streak, so perhaps there are more UFC bouts in store for the 25-fight veteran.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s next fight and if she’s able to remain on the UFC roster after falling short for the second time in a row.