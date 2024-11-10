Karolina Kowalkiewicz issues emotional statement following UFC Vegas 100 loss to Denise Gomes

By Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Karolina Kowalkiewicz recently suffered her second straight loss, and she’s issued a statement.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Kowalkiewicz went toe-to-toe with Denise Gomes at UFC Vegas 100. It was the featured preliminary bout on the card. The fight went the distance and Gomes was awarded the unanimous decision win.

It’s another setback for the former UFC title challenger. but this isn’t the end of the road.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz Isn’t Retiring Following UFC Vegas 100 Loss

Karolina Kowalkiewicz took to her Instagram Stories to send an emotional statement following her loss to Denise Gomes (via Bloody Elbow).

“Hey guys, I’m so sorry. But thank you for your support, for your love. I’m okay, as you can see, I’m okay, just my heart is broken,” Kowalkiewicz said. “I had a really great fight camp, perfect weight-cutting, I felt really, really good. Really good shape, but my opponent, she’s better than me, what can I say?

“Give me some time and see you soon. I’m not going to retire, don’t worry.”

After going on a five-fight skid, Kowalkiewicz managed to string together four wins in a row. Her winning streak ended in a matchup against Iasmin Lucindo back in May.

It has been quite some time since Kowalkiewicz found herself in the UFC women’s strawweight title picture. Her lone UFC title fight took place back in November 2016. She fell short against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Whether or not the loss to Gomes puts Kowalkiewicz’s future on the UFC roster in jeopardy remains to be seen. She managed to survive a five-fight losing streak, so perhaps there are more UFC bouts in store for the 25-fight veteran.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s next fight and if she’s able to remain on the UFC roster after falling short for the second time in a row.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz UFC

