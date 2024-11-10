Gaston Bolanos says he proved he belongs with UFC Vegas 100 win over Cortavious Romious

By Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Gaston Bolanos believes he solidified his spot on the UFC roster this past Saturday.

Gaston Bolanos

Bolanos took on dangerous prospect Cortavious Romious on the UFC Vegas 100 card. Going into this one, many wondered if Bolanos could avoid a second straight loss, which could’ve lead to a pink slip depending on how the matchmakers felt.

Ultimately, Bolanos pushed the fight to the final horn and earned a unanimous decision victory.

RELATED: UFC VEGAS 100: ‘MAGNY VS. PRATES’ LIVE RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Gaston Bolanos Says He’s Here to Stay in UFC

Following his UFC Vegas 100 victory, Gaston Bolanos answered questions from reporters. During the media scrum, Bolanos discussed how much the win over Cortavious Romious means to him (via MMAJunkie).

“I think I showed that I belong,” Bolanos told reporters at the UFC Fight Night 247 post-fight press conference. “I think that I showed I’m a UFC fighter. I feel like so many people have been doubting me. I think that I was able to show that with a quality opponent. Not anybody just wins a contract from Dana White, so I knew it was a tough fight. I’m happy about that. I didn’t get the finish that I wanted. I think I was very close.”

Bolanos is now 2-1 under the UFC banner. The former Bellator fighter will look to string together a series of wins in order to build momentum in the bantamweight division. The win over Rominous looks to be a positive sign.

During the scrum, Bolanos also told media members that he would like to get back inside the Octagon in early 2025. That might be music to the ears of the UFC decision makers.

Bolanos also said he’d like to fight at least three times next year. His goal is to prove that he is a “quality fighter” and that he’s a credible threat at bantamweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira puts first win over Michael Chandler in the past ahead of UFC 309 rematch: 'Our idea is to be better'

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024
Karolina Kowalkiewicz
UFC

Karolina Kowalkiewicz issues emotional statement following UFC Vegas 100 loss to Denise Gomes

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Karolina Kowalkiewicz recently suffered her second straight loss, and she’s issued a statement.

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou
MMA News

Stipe Miocic shares thoughts on lost Francis Ngannou trilogy: 'I’m not mad at him'

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Stipe Miocic isn’t dwelling on not being able to face Francis Ngannou in a trilogy fight.

Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena called out by surging UFC welterweight: 'I don’t know if he’ll accept the fight'

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Jack Della Maddalena has been called out by a fast-rising UFC welterweight.

Carlos Prates punches Nail Magny
UFC

Carlos Prates slams fans who think Neil Magny quit in UFC Vegas 100 fight

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Carlos Prates has a challenge for those who believe Neil Magny quit at UFC Vegas 100.

Jon Jones UFC

Jon Jones reveals career-defining moments ahead of UFC 309 title fight against Stipe Miocic

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024
Charles Radtke UFC
UFC Vegas 100

UFC Vegas 100 Bonus Report: Charles Radtke one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event, and four fighters wound up taking home $50k bonuses.

Carlos Prates, UFC Vegas 100, Pros react, UFC, KO, Neil Magny
Neil Magny

Pros react after Carlos Prates KO's Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event was headlined by a welterweight bout between Carlos Prates and Neil Magny.

Carlos Prates, UFC Vegas 100, Results, UFC, KO, Neil Magny
Neil Magny

UFC Vegas 100 Results: Carlos Prates brutally KO's Neil Magny (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 results, including the welterweight main event between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vegas 100, Pros react, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Pros react after Reinier de Ridder submits Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 100

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight contest between Reinier de Ridder and Gerald Meerschaert.