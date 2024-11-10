Gaston Bolanos says he proved he belongs with UFC Vegas 100 win over Cortavious Romious

Gaston Bolanos believes he solidified his spot on the UFC roster this past Saturday. Bolanos took on dangerous prospect Cortavious Romious on the UFC Vegas 100 card. Going into this one, many wondered if Bolanos could avoid a second straight loss, which could’ve lead to a pink slip depending on how the matchmakers felt. Ultimately, Bolanos pushed the fight to the final horn and earned a unanimous decision victory. RELATED: UFC VEGAS 100: ‘MAGNY VS. PRATES’ LIVE RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Gaston Bolanos Says He’s Here to Stay in UFC

Following his UFC Vegas 100 victory, Gaston Bolanos answered questions from reporters. During the media scrum, Bolanos discussed how much the win over Cortavious Romious means to him (via MMAJunkie).

“I think I showed that I belong,” Bolanos told reporters at the UFC Fight Night 247 post-fight press conference. “I think that I showed I’m a UFC fighter. I feel like so many people have been doubting me. I think that I was able to show that with a quality opponent. Not anybody just wins a contract from Dana White, so I knew it was a tough fight. I’m happy about that. I didn’t get the finish that I wanted. I think I was very close.”

Bolanos is now 2-1 under the UFC banner. The former Bellator fighter will look to string together a series of wins in order to build momentum in the bantamweight division. The win over Rominous looks to be a positive sign.

During the scrum, Bolanos also told media members that he would like to get back inside the Octagon in early 2025. That might be music to the ears of the UFC decision makers.

Bolanos also said he’d like to fight at least three times next year. His goal is to prove that he is a “quality fighter” and that he’s a credible threat at bantamweight.