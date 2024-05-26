Charles Oliveira predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, scoffs at Arman Tsarukyan’s chances against UFC Lightweight Champion

Charles Oliveira Not Sold on Poirier or Tsarukyan Defeating Islam Makhachev

During an interview with MMAFighting.com‘s Guilherme Cruz, Charles Oliveira said that while Dustin Poirier has the punching power to shut anyone’s lights off, he thinks Islam Makhachev will avoid danger.

“He has heavy hands and hits hard, so he definitely can knock him out, but I think Islam remains as champion.”

As for Arman Tsarukyan, Oliveira isn’t sold on “Akhalkalakets'” style being enough to dethrone the 155-pound champion.

“Arman is a guy that takes you down and holds you there the entire time,” Oliveira said. “No way. It’s not a fight he can win.”

Tsarukyan has a split decision win over Oliveira. Their fight took place at UFC 300 back in April. Tsarukyan claims he was offered the UFC 302 spot to challenge Makhachev, but he didn’t feel there was enough time to prepare for Makhachev, who has had more time to rest since his last fight was back in October 2023.

While not set in stone, it would certainly seem that Tsarukyan is the rightful contender for the winner of Makhachev vs. Poirier. Tsarukyan has mixed it up with Makhachev before in a competitive three-round fight. Islam won that battle via unanimous decision, but both fighters have grown since their encounter.