Diego Lopes believes win over Brian Ortega at UFC 303 will lead to a title shot: “There’s no doubt”

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes believes that he will fight for gold with a win over Brian Ortega.

The Brazilian is currently one of the fastest-rising stars in the entire UFC. Diego Lopes signed with the company in 2023, suffering a short-notice loss to Movsar Evloev. Since then, the 29-year-old has racked up three straight stoppage wins, last knocking out Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300 in April. That win has earned him a shot at one of the division’s biggest stars.

As first reported by Ariel Helwani and later confirmed by Dana White, Diego Lopes will be facing Brian Ortega at UFC 303 on June 29th. The featherweight contest was made, following the withdrawal of Conor McGregor earlier this week. ‘The Notorious’ was set to headline the card opposite Michael Chandler but was forced out due to injury.

As a result, the UFC 303 card was revamped. The new main event is a light-heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. A new bout was also added, in the form of Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg. Lastly, Diego Lopes and Brian Ortega will be stepping up on a bit over two weeks’ notice to go to war.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY OFFERS TO “SAVE” UFC 303 AMID UNCERTAINTY WITH CONOR MCGREGOR: “I’LL FIGHT JAKE PAUL”

Diego Lopes believes he can earn a title shot with a win over Brian Ortega at #UFC303 “I know people will complain because I’m the 14th ranked but I’m sure they offered the fight to other fighters in the rankings and they said no. That’s why they called me” Via @ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/OH5QvC743t — Carlos Contreras Legaspi 🦁 (@CCLegaspi) June 14, 2024

Diego Lopes previews short-notice UFC 303 fight against Brian Ortega

Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN Deportes‘ Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Diego Lopes discussed his UFC 303 return. There, the Brazilian stated that he’s confident that he can earn a title shot with a victory over ‘T-City’. While Lopes believes some fans and fighters will complain, he believes he’s undeniable.

“I know people will complain because I’m the 14th ranked [fighter].” Diego Lopes stated in the interview, discussing his UFC 303 return against Brian Ortega. “I know the UFC offered the fight to other fighters who are in the rankings and don’t have a fight. They didn’t take it, so they called me and they knew I was going to take it. It’s the biggest fight of my career, against the number three [featherweight] in the world.”

He continued, “Ortega, he’s been in the UFC for years and his only losses come to champions. So I see this as a golden opportunity in my hands, to take a step forward in the division. I think chances are really big [of getting a title shot]. Imagine if I defeat Ortega, and see how the rankings change. I’ll be really high in the rankings, without a doubt I’ll be in the conversation… I believe there’s no doubt that I will deserve a title shot.”

What do you make of these comments from Diego Lopes? Do you believe he’ll defeat Brian Ortega at UFC 303?