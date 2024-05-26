Bill Haney calls for Ryan Garcia to be banned from boxing following positive VADA samples: “It’s just terrible”

Bill Haney Wants Ryan Garcia Out of Boxing

It’s no secret that Bill has taken Garcia’s failed drug tests to heart. During an Instagram live session, he said that Garcia tried to intentionally hurt his son beyond competition. Now, he has told TMZ Sports that “KingRy” shouldn’t be allowed back in a boxing ring.

“Clearly,” Bill said, “there’s nothing that you can do with this guy, but get him out of the sport.”

Bill said he can’t overstate how much of a black eye this is on the sweet science.

“It’s a terrible thing,” he added. “It’s a terrible thing for sports in general. It’s a terrible thing for boxing.”

Haney took things a step further, saying that Garcia has made a joke of pro boxing and the spirit of competition.

“For him to sign up to do this and now to make a mockery of the sport — you know, it’s just terrible.”

Garcia will be sending the supplements he used pre-fight to the New York State Athletic Commission to see what caused the positive test. Garcia has insisted that he did not intentionally take a banned substance. He has gone as far as to say he’s being set up. Garcia faces a possible suspension, fine, and his win over Haney being changed to a no contest.