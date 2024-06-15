Brady Hiestand says he and Garrett Armfield agreed to fight each other while in the sauna

Brady Hiestand is eager to fight again after being off for over a year.

Hiestand last fought in April of last year when he scored a third-round TKO win over Danaa Batgerel. He was then booked to return in August but a staph infection kept him out. After that, he had to undergo knee surgery.

“Staph was the first one, that one was pretty bad, I had to go to the hospital for that one… Then I tore my knee, my knee like locked into place so they had to do surgery for that fight. Just a bit of bad luck but this cap has been good,” Hiestand said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once Hiestand was cleared to return, he wasn’t sure who he would be booked against. But, while he was in Vegas, he was in a sauna with Garrett Armfield and the two seemingly agreed to fight each other in the sauna. Both thought the fight made sense, and after the chat, they called their manager, and the fight was made shortly after.

“I had heard he had said my name in a podcast or something. We have the same manager, but I actually met him in the sauna, like two days before they sent us the bout agreement,” Hiestand said. “He was cornering Miles Johns and I was training with Merab and those guys. We talked about how a lot of the MMA pages called for the matchup and we both said we were down so we both told our managers, and the rest is history.”

Brady Hiestand will face Garrett Armfield at UFC Vegas 93 and entering the fight, the TUF contestant has confidence in his skillset. Hiestand believes his wrestling will be too much as he will break Armfield and get a stoppage win.

“I just think I wear on him, I think I land on big shots, he will be surprised of how I mix it on the feet, with my hands and kicks. I think I break him in the second,” Hiestand said.

If Hiestand does finish Armfield at UFC Vegas 93, he believes he would be a win away from fighting a ranked opponent.

“It will put me in a good position, but I think I will need another win after this to get a ranked guy,” Hiestand continued.