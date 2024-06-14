Colby Covington viciously mocks Michael Chandler after UFC 303 cancelation

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington didn’t hesitate to tease Michael Chandler after the UFC 303 fight cancelation.

Chandler and Conor McGregor were supposed to square off in one of the biggest fights of 2024 at UFC 303. But, after 10 days of speculation and worry following the Dublin press conference cancelation, the fight fell through after McGregor suffered an injury in camp.

Chandler won’t be re-booked for a new fight at UFC 303, and UFC light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira now headlines the card in a rematch with Jiří Procházka. It’s uncertain how long McGregor will be on the sidelines after the fight camp injury.

Months before UFC 303, Covington warned Chandler that his desired McGregor fight wouldn’t come to fruition. After UFC 303’s cancelation, Covington used it to remind Chandler of their previous interaction.