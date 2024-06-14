Colby Covington viciously mocks Michael Chandler after UFC 303 cancelation

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington didn’t hesitate to tease Michael Chandler after the UFC 303 fight cancelation.

Colby Covington, Michael Chandler

Chandler and Conor McGregor were supposed to square off in one of the biggest fights of 2024 at UFC 303. But, after 10 days of speculation and worry following the Dublin press conference cancelation, the fight fell through after McGregor suffered an injury in camp.

Chandler won’t be re-booked for a new fight at UFC 303, and UFC light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira now headlines the card in a rematch with Jiří Procházka. It’s uncertain how long McGregor will be on the sidelines after the fight camp injury.

Months before UFC 303, Covington warned Chandler that his desired McGregor fight wouldn’t come to fruition. After UFC 303’s cancelation, Covington used it to remind Chandler of their previous interaction.

Colby Covington jabs at Michael Chandler over UFC 303 news

Check out Covington’s recent Instagram story posts below, as screenshotted by X page Championship Rounds.

As of this writing, Chandler hasn’t responded to Covington’s Instagram posts. He released his first statement since the UFC 303 cancelation, which you can read here.

Chandler hasn’t fought since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. He and McGregor seemed destined for an Octagon collision after their time coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter 31.

McGregor hasn’t competed since a loss to Poirier by doctor’s stoppage at UFC 264. He suffered a nasty leg break, and it’s uncertain if this new injury is related to his previously compromised leg.

Covington is targeting a return to the Octagon later in 2024 after a loss to UFC welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards at UFC 296. He was briefly linked to a fight with Ian Garry before Garry was booked to face Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC 303.

In one of the most disappointing moments of his career, Chandler got an ears-full from Covington, and the wait on whether or not the McGregor fight will come to fruition continues.

