Anthony Smith breaks down short-notice fight vs. Carlos Ulberg, says Ulberg “can’t compete” against top contenders

By Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith feels Carlos Ulberg doesn’t have the skill set to give him any stress inside the Octagon.

Anthony Smith, Carlos Ulberg

Smith will fill in for the injured former UFC titleholder Jamahal Hill against Ulberg in a short-notice UFC 303 booking. Ulberg filled for the suspended Khalil Rountree against Hill, and now both fighters will compete on relatively short notice.

Smith has fought some of the top names in UFC light heavyweight history, including Jon Jones and Glover Teixeira. After a recent losing skid, Smith got back on track with a first-round submission last month.

In addition to his fighting career, Smith has emerged as one of the most prominent MMA analysts today. Ahead of his short-notice UFC return, Smith gave a less-than-flattering review of the danger that Ulberg presents.

Anthony Smith plans to show Carlos Ulberg doesn’t belong in LHW’s elite

During a special edition of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier, Smith was asked if he feels Ulberg could compete toe-to-toe with him.

“I don’t,” Smith answered. “I don’t see a guy that can compete with me in a full mixed martial arts fight. That’s kinda what I see. I’ve seen him in competitions with people that sort of favor him a little bit, high-level strikers that he’s been in there with, lot of hard hitters but not a lot of guys that are going to mix it up a whole bunch…

“He hasn’t fought a super high-level mixed martial artist that can fight him anywhere,” Smith continued. “If you let him get to his spot though, and let him feel comfortable, you can see the swag when he starts to feel comfortable. Nasty, long jab. He counters well, he wants to draw out your counter to his jab, nice check hook, really powerful, and really smooth…I think he’s really good when he’s in the spot that he wants to be. We’ve seen him before, up to this point, we haven’t him really thrive and swim well in deep water.”

Smith has plenty of reasons to feel immensely confident entering this clash with Ulberg. Last month, he made quick work of surging contender Vitor Petrino to get back in the light heavyweight title hunt.

Ulberg will face arguably his toughest test in the Octagon against Smith at UFC 303. But, he’s earned a slew of impressive wins, including recent finishes of Alonzo Menifield and Da-Un Jung.

Smith thinks Ulberg’s striking makes him a tricky puzzle to solve, but his lack of versatility could lead to a dangerous scenario inside the cage.

Anthony Smith Carlos Ulberg UFC

