Anthony Smith breaks down short-notice fight vs. Carlos Ulberg, says Ulberg “can’t compete” against top contenders

Anthony Smith plans to show Carlos Ulberg doesn’t belong in LHW’s elite

During a special edition of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier, Smith was asked if he feels Ulberg could compete toe-to-toe with him.

“I don’t,” Smith answered. “I don’t see a guy that can compete with me in a full mixed martial arts fight. That’s kinda what I see. I’ve seen him in competitions with people that sort of favor him a little bit, high-level strikers that he’s been in there with, lot of hard hitters but not a lot of guys that are going to mix it up a whole bunch…

“He hasn’t fought a super high-level mixed martial artist that can fight him anywhere,” Smith continued. “If you let him get to his spot though, and let him feel comfortable, you can see the swag when he starts to feel comfortable. Nasty, long jab. He counters well, he wants to draw out your counter to his jab, nice check hook, really powerful, and really smooth…I think he’s really good when he’s in the spot that he wants to be. We’ve seen him before, up to this point, we haven’t him really thrive and swim well in deep water.”

Smith has plenty of reasons to feel immensely confident entering this clash with Ulberg. Last month, he made quick work of surging contender Vitor Petrino to get back in the light heavyweight title hunt.

Ulberg will face arguably his toughest test in the Octagon against Smith at UFC 303. But, he’s earned a slew of impressive wins, including recent finishes of Alonzo Menifield and Da-Un Jung.

Smith thinks Ulberg’s striking makes him a tricky puzzle to solve, but his lack of versatility could lead to a dangerous scenario inside the cage.