Ariel Helwani explodes at “Boot licker” Michael Bisping over criticism of UFC 303 reporting

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping are feuding over Helwani’s coverage of UFC 303.

UFC 303 was supposed to be headlined by a welterweight clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. But, McGregor suffered an injury leading up to the June 29 pay-per-view, and the fight has been indefinitely postponed.

Helwani, a veteran MMA journalist, was at the center of reporting the latest surrounding the UFC 303 main event and McGregor’s status. After Thursday’s announcement of McGregor’s withdrawal, Helwani was proven correct, despite some dismissing his reporting as pure speculation.

Bisping, who has emerged as one of the top MMA analysts at ESPN, discredited Helwani’s journalistic integrity.

Bisping made his feelings about Helwani publically known during a recent episode of Believe You Me.

“Ariel Helwani’s out there, a lot of the time posting and tweeting like he’s an expert on everything, but he knows nothing, he’s putting feelings out there,” “That’s what he loves to do, that’s his badge of honor, he likes to break news. If I hear of a situation, I’m not doing investigative journalism, trying to find out like my life depends on it, and I’ll risk everything so I can be the one to break it. Because who gives a f***? And it’s none of your business…

“What will be will be. Stay out of it you prick!”