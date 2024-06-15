Ariel Helwani explodes at “Boot licker” Michael Bisping over criticism of UFC 303 reporting
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping are feuding over Helwani’s coverage of UFC 303.
UFC 303 was supposed to be headlined by a welterweight clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. But, McGregor suffered an injury leading up to the June 29 pay-per-view, and the fight has been indefinitely postponed.
Helwani, a veteran MMA journalist, was at the center of reporting the latest surrounding the UFC 303 main event and McGregor’s status. After Thursday’s announcement of McGregor’s withdrawal, Helwani was proven correct, despite some dismissing his reporting as pure speculation.
Bisping, who has emerged as one of the top MMA analysts at ESPN, discredited Helwani’s journalistic integrity.
Bisping made his feelings about Helwani publically known during a recent episode of Believe You Me.
“Ariel Helwani’s out there, a lot of the time posting and tweeting like he’s an expert on everything, but he knows nothing, he’s putting feelings out there,” “That’s what he loves to do, that’s his badge of honor, he likes to break news. If I hear of a situation, I’m not doing investigative journalism, trying to find out like my life depends on it, and I’ll risk everything so I can be the one to break it. Because who gives a f***? And it’s none of your business…
“What will be will be. Stay out of it you prick!”
Ariel Helwani ignites feud with UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping
During a recent episode of The Ringer MMA Show, Helwani responded to Bisping’s comments.
“Michael Bisping, who I see him talking about me on his show, and my reporting, with such vitriol! With such animosity and such hatred!” Helwani said of Bisping. “Hopefully the video I posted outside at 2:30 p.m. would refute that ‘I’m dying to be first’…I’ve just died to be right, to be ethical, and to maintain relationships. It’s none of my business? It’s quite literally my business! That’s journalism! That’s exactly what our job is…I know you’re not trying to be some investigative journalist. You’re a Slap Fighting commentator…
“You’re a former bad boy who became a boot licker who wants to stay in good standing with [Dana White]. So you have chosen to pick a fight with me…in order to curry favor with your boss who gives you a few quid to commentate and be excited about Slap Fighting,” Helwani continued. “To me it’s shameful, it’s embarrassing, and that’s why I refer to him as Bootlicker Bisping. And he can say whatever the f*** he wants to about me.”
As of this writing, Bisping hasn’t responded to Helwani’s latest remarks, although that could change.
Bisping entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019 following a legendary career in the cage. Helwani is a multiple-time winner of the MMA Journalist of the Year award and is a pioneer of combat sports media.
Two of the biggest names in UFC journalism are in a fiery feud, and the back-and-forths between Helwani and Bisping could be at the beginning stages.
