Daniel Cormier firmly encourages Michael Chandler to “move on” after Conor McGregor fight postponement

Daniel Cormier: Michael Chandler “doesn’t need” Conor McGregor

In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Cormier recommended Chandler move on from the McGregor fight.

“Michael Chandler, it seems like he needs Conor McGregor, but I don’t know that he does,” Cormier assessed. “When you talk to Mike, his goals have not changed. He still wants to be world champion. I don’t know that even if he wins, this fight moves him closer to being world champion…

“He’s got some things to weigh going forward because I don’t know that he should wait anymore. I think it’s time to move off of this, and I believe that the overwhelming sentiment is that (Conor McGregor) is done. I thought Conor McGregor was going to come back because to me, Conor McGregor’s a fighter. I know skill-for-skill, the Conor McGregor of 2015 isn’t the same guy. But I thought that the star was still the same. I just don’t know that he wants to fight. Especially right now.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since a leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. It’s also been almost two full years since Chandler’s last fight; a loss to Poirier at UFC 281.

It’s uncertain how long McGregor will be sidelined, but Cormier thinks now is the time for Chandler to move on from the big-money fight to avoid further inactivity.