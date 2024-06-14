Daniel Cormier firmly encourages Michael Chandler to “move on” after Conor McGregor fight postponement

By Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier wants to see Michael Chandler turn the page on his desired Conor McGregor clash after UFC 303’s cancelation.

Daniel Cormier, Michael Chandler

McGregor suffered an injury in fight camp, forcing him to withdraw from his planned clash with Chandler in the UFC 303 main event. Chandler won’t remain on the card, that UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka now headline.

It’s a disappointing setback for Chandler’s long, patient wait for McGregor’s readiness to return to the Octagon. It’s uncertain if the fight will be re-booked for a later date, or if the UFC will move on from the matchup.

Cormier feels Chandler needs to take a stand and resume his career, without McGregor further delaying it.

Daniel Cormier: Michael Chandler “doesn’t need” Conor McGregor

In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Cormier recommended Chandler move on from the McGregor fight.

“Michael Chandler, it seems like he needs Conor McGregor, but I don’t know that he does,” Cormier assessed. “When you talk to Mike, his goals have not changed. He still wants to be world champion. I don’t know that even if he wins, this fight moves him closer to being world champion…

“He’s got some things to weigh going forward because I don’t know that he should wait anymore. I think it’s time to move off of this, and I believe that the overwhelming sentiment is that (Conor McGregor) is done. I thought Conor McGregor was going to come back because to me, Conor McGregor’s a fighter. I know skill-for-skill, the Conor McGregor of 2015 isn’t the same guy. But I thought that the star was still the same. I just don’t know that he wants to fight. Especially right now.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since a leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. It’s also been almost two full years since Chandler’s last fight; a loss to Poirier at UFC 281.

It’s uncertain how long McGregor will be sidelined, but Cormier thinks now is the time for Chandler to move on from the big-money fight to avoid further inactivity.

Conor McGregor Daniel Cormier Michael Chandler UFC

