REPORT | Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler was discussed before settling on new UFC 303 main event

The UFC 303 main event could’ve been a welterweight bout between Max Holloway and Michael Chandler.

As most fans around the globe are already aware, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler won’t be happening later this month. First reported by Ariel Helwani, ‘The Notorious’ was forced out due to injury. As a result, a new headliner has been announced in the form of Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka.

Furthermore, other bouts have been added to the UFC 303 main card as well. A new co-main event has been announced, as featherweights Diego Lopes and Brian Ortega will go to war. Furthermore, Anthony Smith has stepped in for former champion Jamahal Hill and will face Carlos Ulberg. However, there was nearly another bout added as well.

As reported by Ariel Helwani, Max Holloway was also in talks to fight at UFC 303. According to a post from the journalist on X, ‘Blessed’ was reached out to after Conor McGregor’s injury. For whatever reason, the Hawaiian couldn’t agree to a deal with the UFC to fight Michael Chandler next month. Helwani added that Holloway was the only real name that could’ve faced ‘Iron’ on June 29th.

The UFC 303 main event situation is a real bummer for all involved. Sucks for McGregor, hoping to make that big comeback. Sucks for Chandler, who has been so very patient. Sucks for the fans, who have invested so much money and time. Sucks for the UFC, T-Mobile etc etc.… pic.twitter.com/h3Fch1TEuX — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 14, 2024

REPORT: Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler was discussed for UFC 303 main event

While Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler would’ve been a thrilling fight, it won’t be happening. After the UFC couldn’t agree to a deal with the ‘BMF’ champion, they made the decision to pull ‘Iron’ as well. According to recent reports, Chandler will instead face Conor McGregor later this year in August or September.

For Max Holloway, the decision to turn down a short-notice offer to headline the pay-per-view makes sense. ‘Blessed’ is fresh off his knockout victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, making him the third ‘BMF’ titleholder. Following the win, he called for the chance to face featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria.

‘El Matador’ won the gold with a knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski in February. While Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway hasn’t been made official yet, the champion has stated that the bout is in the works for UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere.

What do you make of this UFC 303 report? Who do you think would’ve won this fight? Max Holloway or Michael Chandler?