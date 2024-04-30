Charles Oliveira open to moving up to welterweight for a “big fight” after UFC 300 loss

By Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

CCharles Oliveira is open to moving up to welterweight for a big-money fight next time out.

Charles Oliveira

Oliveira is coming off a split decision loss to Arman Tsrukyan at UFC 300, in a pivotal fight. Had Oliveira won, he would have been in line to get a rematch against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. With the Brazilian losing, it’s unclear what is next for him at lightweight, which is why he’s open to a fight at 170lbs.

“Why not?” Oliveira said to MMAFighting about moving up to welterweight. “Why not take a fight that will lead us to money and history and legacy? We have to think about it and talk to the organization. Why not move up in weight and do a big fight? A fight that makes sense and gives us money? Why not?”

Who Charles Oliveira would fight at welterweight is uncertain, but there are plenty of fun matchups for him in the weight division. Regardless of who he fights, Oliveira is hopeful he can return soon as he doesn’t want to take much time off.

“I left [Las Vegas] asking for another fight right away,” Charles Oliveira said. “I want to fight as early as possible. I had two or three stitches over my eye but that’s gone already. I have no injuries whatsoever. I’m ready to fight again as soon as the UFC calls me. Of course, I don’t have anything to prove to anyone and everybody knows my history in the UFC, so there’s no point accepting fights with the No. 8 or 10 in the division. I want to fight people who are ahead of me. That’s why we have to wait and think, analyze the next step we’ll take. My managers and coaches will analyze that.”

With the loss to Tsarukyan, Oliveira is 34-10 and one NC and is 1-2 in his last three. Before the loss to Tsarukyan, he knocked out Beneil Dariush to return to the win column after a loss to Islam Makhachev.

