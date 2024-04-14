UFC 300 Results: Arman Tsarukyan defeats Charles Oliveira (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan.

Oliveira (34-9 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 in June of last year. ‘Do Bronx’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA) enters tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Beneil Dariush this past December. ‘Akhalkalakets’ has gone 4-1 over his past five fights.

Round one of this lightweight matchup begins and Arman Tsarukyan lands a low kick to start. Charles Oliveira answers with one of his own. Another low kick from the Georgian. ‘Do Bronx’ with a heavy low kick that drops Arman. He quickly grabs a hold of a guillotine choke and looks for the finish. Tsarukyan escapes the choke but he’s now mounted and eats a big elbow. Another hard elbow from Charles. He had three minutes to work from the dominant position. Another big elbow from Oliveira. There’s a scramble and Tsarukyan takes top position. Arman with a pair of good elbows. Charles lands one from off his back. 90 seconds remain in the opening frame. Arman Tsarukyan is working from full guard position. Charles Oliveira with an illegal up kick and the referee steps in. No point deduction as Charles hit the shoulder before the face. We restart and Arman lands an elbow from full guard. Oliveira with a sweep and he’s back to his feet. He lands a nice knee to the body. Arman answers with a low kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and the lightweights trade low kicks to start. Charles Oliveira lands a nice right hand. Arman Tsarukyan responds with a good jab. He throws an axe kick that partially connects. The fighters clinch up and Arman is looking for a takedown. He continues to work for it and eventually gets ‘Do Bronx’ to the floor. Arman works some short shots to the body of the former champ. He postures up and lands a nice elbow. Oliveira is looking for a triangle choke. It is not there. Tsarukyan continues to work some short ground and pound, but so far nothing significant. One-minute remains. Big elbows now from Arman. Charles is cut and bleeding. A big right hand from Tsarukyan. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira are trading leather early in the final five minutes. Arman forces the clinch and pushes Charles against the cage. ‘Do Bronx’ breaks free and circles out. Tsarukyan with a low kick. He shoots for a takedown but can’t get it. A nice body shot from Tsarukyan. The former champ lands a low kick. Arman with a good jab in return. A hard kick to the body lands for Charles Oliveira. Arman shoots in and scores a big takedown. He moves to side control and then transitions to the back of Oliveira. There is just over a minute left in the fight. Charles is looking to scramble but is unable to shake Arman. He attempts another scramble and this time he takes top position and locks in a choke. He secures a ‘d’arce choke. Arman survives to hear the final horn. What a fight!

Official UFC 300 Results: Arman Tsarukyan def. Charles Oliveira by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

