Just Scrap Radio Ep. 163 with Drakkar Klose and Tristan Hamm

By Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

The 163rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 301 and Misfits 15.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 163

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose (1:00). Closing out the show is influencer and boxer Tristan Hamm (11:39).

Drakkar Klose opens up the show to preview his UFC 301 fight against Joaquim Silva. Drakkar chats about having to go down to Brazil for this fight and how the crowd may impact him. Drakkar admits he was a bit surprised to get Silva and he then talks about what a win does for him. He also talks about his goals for this year.

Tristan Hamm joins the show for the first time to discuss his May 25 boxing match against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The Canadian influencer talks about how he got involved in Misfits, his quick KO in his debut, and calling for the bout with Bell. Hamm talks about working with BJ Flores and then hoping to get fights against Logan Paul, KSI, and Jake Paul in the future.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

